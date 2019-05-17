Digital Trends
Smart Home

Grab a free upright vac to go with your Shark Ion robot vacuum

Steve Anderson
By
shark ion robot vacuum deal r85 bundle

For those who haven’t started their spring cleaning yet, there’s one great option: the robot vacuum cleaner. Set it, forget it, and let it do the sweeping, these little wonders take one of the worst parts of housecleaning–the floors–out of the equation altogether. Those who have balked at the price in the past, meanwhile, will have reason to rejoice: Shark’s offering an exclusive deal allowing those who buy the ION Robot Vacuum R85 to get a Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Vacuum (shown below) at no extra charge.

The ION Robot Vacuum R85 boasts Wi-Fi connectivity and app support, allowing several of its key functions to be used via remote. A charging dock makes recharging the little autonomous vacuum a breeze, and eight feet of BotBoundary strips help provide structure for where the device should — and should not — go. The Smart Sensor Navigation 2.0 system built into the device helps keep the device on track and cleaning, as opposed to marring furniture.

Those with pets, meanwhile, will find this device especially suited to cleaning up loose hair. It boasts a self-cleaning brushroll to keep it pulling dirt and hair even through some of the most cluttered environments. With extra-large capacity and three times the suction power of its predecessor the R75, the R85 will keep rolling and pulling dirt, dust, hair, and more from your floors.

The free gift, the Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Vacuum, will offer its own value to your cleaning chores. Packing in an 11-inch crevice tool, an upholstery tool, and the TruePet motorized miniature brush, specially designed for taking on pet hair, dander, and more from even cushioned surfaces.

Buying one vacuum robot and getting one regular vacuum free lets you effectively double your vacuuming reach. With a robot on your side and you on the other, you’ll be able to tackle even big vacuuming chores in rapid fashion.

Tackling other chores — or what to do when you’ve finally finished — becomes that much easier with the help of our deals page, which has a host of other options waiting for you. So whether you’re ready to face down spring cleaning, or let the robots tackle the dirty work, Shark’s buy-one-get-one vacuum deal will be especially helpful.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know
Up Next

UV-activated superglue could literally help to heal broken hearts
amazon cuts the price in half for ecovacs deebot 601 robotic vacuum one day 3
Smart Home

Amazon cuts the price of Ecovacs Deebot 601 robotic vacuum by 50% for one day

Amazon's price cut for one day on the Ecovacs Deebot 601 robotic vacuum enhanced app control got our attention. If you're in the market for a new robot vacuum, this Amazon daily deal may get your attention, too but hurry because this sale…
Posted By Bruce Brown
iRobot Roomba 650 Robot Vacuum iRobot Roomba deals
Smart Home

Let a robot do your chores! Here are the best robot vacuums for 2019

Robot vacuums are a convenient way to tidy up your home and minimize your weekly to-do list. From a top-of-the-line model to a handy budget option, here are the best robot vacuums you can buy right now.
Posted By Erika Rawes
dyson and shark vacuum cleaners on sale for under 200 at walmart dc33 multifloor bagless upright 1
Smart Home

Dyson and Shark vacuum cleaner prices drop under $200 at Walmart

Top-of-the-line vacuum cleaners from premium brands can cost up to and more than $1,000, but many of us don't want to spend that much money to clean our floors. We found three models under $200 from Dyson and Shark.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
spacelife origin baby born in space newborn
Deals

What to expect when you’re expecting a huge baby sale at Best Buy

Best Buy's latest baby sale offers new parents a wide range of options, including strollers, car seats, and more. The savings are available through Thursday, May 16, so you'll need to act fast.
Posted By Steve Anderson
amazon air cargo hub prime plane
Business

Jeff Bezos breaks ground on $1.5B Amazon cargo hub for 100 Prime Air planes

Amazon has all kinds of plans to speed up delivery times, but none come bigger than the $1.5 billion air cargo hub that it's building in Kentucky for up to 100 of its Prime Air cargo planes.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon ring smart lighting pre order deals spotlight white starter kit 2 pack bundle with 4 pathlights 013
Smart Home

Alexa and Google Home smart speakers bring A.I. to nearly one in three U.S. homes

A new Consumer Technology Association (CTA) study found that 31% of American households own smart speakers like Amazon Echo and Google Home. The growth in smart speaker ownership almost doubled each of the last two years.
Posted By Bruce Brown
fire tv lowest prices ever for amazon prime members vx 1647 smp r merchandising category page 1500x515 v2
Deals

Amazon offers Prime members hottest deals ever on Fire TV Stick, Stick 4K, Cube

Amazon's Fire TV line of streaming media devices are some of the best. Right now, Amazon Prime members can enjoy exclusive offers on the Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Cube.
Posted By William Hank
amazon easter deals echo dot ring videodoorbells fire tablets 3rd gen 750x500
Smart Home

Alexa Guard: Everything you need to know about the home security feature

What exactly is Alexa Guard and what can it do? What are its limitations? How do you set it up? We have the answers to all of these questions about the feature in this handy guide.
Posted By Erika Rawes
samsung smartthings w-fi box
Smart Home

Sale at Microsoft Store knocks 20% off Samsung SmartThings devices

Looking to make your home even smarter? Samsung SmartThings is the electronics manufacturer's smart home hub, sensor, and most recently a decent mesh Wi-Fi router system, and everything's on sale for 20% off at the Microsoft Store at the…
Posted By Ed Oswald
amazon deal on panasonic beard trimmer featured
Smart Home

Amazon drops price of Panasonic’s Beard and Body Trimmer by a whopping 40%

Amazon is offering a 40% off deal on Panasonic's ER-GB80-S beard and body trimmer, which boasts stainless steel blades -- perfect for those with allergies -- set at a 45-degree angle to ensure the best cut.
Posted By Steve Anderson
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a few months off, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
ring video doorbell pro review
Smart Home

Nest Hello vs. Ring Video Doorbell Pro: Which is better for you?

Video doorbells provide added peace of mind. You can catch porch pirates in the act, your kids throwing a party, or a prowler roaming around your driveway. We compare two video doorbells: The Nest Hello vs. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro.
Posted By Erika Rawes
htc 5g hub mwc 2019 review 7
Mobile

5G your old phone: HTC’s 5G Hub is now available for pre-order from Sprint

HTC almost made a phone. The HTC 5G Hub runs Android 9 Pie, has a Qualcomm 855 processor with the X50 modem, 4GB of RAM, and an HD touchscreen -- but it's a hot spot designed to connect to 5G networks.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu