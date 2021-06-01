  1. Smart Home
Which robot vacuum should you buy on Prime Day?

By

You can’t ever gain back time, that’s just reality. Why spend hours on cleaning your home when it can be better spent on something else? That’s why we’re so passionate about robot vacuums since they help give time back to us by doing the bulk of the household cleaning for us. If you haven’t invested in one yet, Amazon should have some Prime Day deals that will make it easy for just about anyone to experience these life-changing marvels. And hey, it might be worth snagging more than one — especially if you have a huge area to cover. While you can expect plenty of Prime Day robot vacuum deals, here are some of the models worth keeping an eye on!

iRobot Roomba i3 Plus

Just as Apple is synonymous with being the premier smartphone maker, iRobot is the equivalent in the robot vacuum space. Out of all the models in its lineup, the iRobot Roomba i3 Plus is the one to consider because it features intelligent navigation that allows it to efficiently clean rooms, offers excellent pickup, and it comes with a self-emptying charging base. Best of all, it won’t cost you an arm and a leg like some of the higher-end bots in iRobot’s portfolio. Even better, the i3 Plus is one of the few models that’s supported by iRobot Genius Home Intelligence, which provides for a more personalized cleaning experience.

Shark IQ Robot R101AE

Similarly, the Shark IQ R101AE also features a self-emptying charging base that means fewer interactions with the bot after it’s done cleaning — but it’s at a more affordable cost than its rivals. That’s just one of the perks of such a system, mainly because you can go on for days without having to constantly empty out the dustbin after each use. The Shark IQ R101AE improves upon previous iterations with its superior mapping abilities, which allows it to determine various areas for specific cleaning duties. For example, if you just want it to vacuum the living room and nothing else, it can do just that.

Roborock S6 MaxV

Roborock’s reputation has been growing over the last couple of years, and all of its hard work materialized with the Roborock S6 MaxV. It’s one of the few robot vacuums on the market to pack a camera and powered by artificial intelligence (A.I.), enabling it to detect various hazards and avoid them. In fact, it’s smart enough to know the difference between a lone sock on the floor and poop! Even better, it’s a 2-in-1 combo that can mop floors as well. With a myriad of high-end features, it’s tougher for some to bite on buying it because of the premium price. Given that it’s been on the market for a good while now, it’s in desperate need of a discount to make it a bit more affordable.

Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid

On the complete other end of the spectrum, there’s the Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid. It may not have some of the advanced features as some of the other robot vacuums we’ve mentioned here, but there’s no reason to discount it either because of its affordable cost and comprehensive app experience. It offers the ability to map out your home, so it can clean more efficiently — while also doing double duty as a mop. Unlike some of the other bots in this list, the Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid is sleekier, which allows it to clean under low clearance furniture like a couch, sofa, or entertainment center.

Today’s Best Robot Vacuum Deals

If you can’t wait until Prime Day, there are several fantastic robot vacuum deals you can shop right now. We’ve rounded up the best below.

Discount with coupon on page
Expires soon

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum, Black

$600 $650
The Roborock S6 is both a robot vacuum and a robot mop. It is astonishingly efficient, with multifloor mapping and selective room cleaning, while offering long battery life and remaining very quiet.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop

$520 $600
Roborock's S6 Pure is both a robot vacuum and a mop, equipped with precision navigation, multifloor mapping, and selective room cleaning, providing a convenient and powerful clean for all floor types
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon
Expires soon

Eufy by Anker, RoboVac L70 Hybrid, Robot Vacuum

$500 $550
The Eufy Robovac L70 can be trusted to keep your floors sparkling and dust-free with its ability to vacuum and mop. You can even set virtual boundaries and opt for a customized clean.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal

$449 $600
Start a hassle-free cleaning with this Roomba i3+ robot vacuum. It cleans in neat rows, offers up personalized schedules, and empties itself into a disposable bag to be filled up to 60 days.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Pyle Pure Clean Bagless Robotic Vacuum

$139 $181
This Bagless Robotic Vacuum from Pyle is a must-have in every household as it features automatic cleaning for carpets and hardwood floors to keep every room mess free.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

bObsweep Standard Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with mini-mop attachment, Rouge

$253 $599
Equipped to handle any mess in your home, the Bob Standard Robot Vacuum is packed with advanced features, such as automatic recharge and scheduled cleaning, making it everyone's go-to cleaner.
Buy at Wayfair

