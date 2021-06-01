Which robot vacuum should you buy on Prime Day?

You can’t ever gain back time, that’s just reality. Why spend hours on cleaning your home when it can be better spent on something else? That’s why we’re so passionate about robot vacuums since they help give time back to us by doing the bulk of the household cleaning for us. If you haven’t invested in one yet, Amazon should have some Prime Day deals that will make it easy for just about anyone to experience these life-changing marvels. And hey, it might be worth snagging more than one — especially if you have a huge area to cover. While you can expect plenty of Prime Day robot vacuum deals, here are some of the models worth keeping an eye on!

iRobot Roomba i3 Plus

Just as Apple is synonymous with being the premier smartphone maker, iRobot is the equivalent in the robot vacuum space. Out of all the models in its lineup, the iRobot Roomba i3 Plus is the one to consider because it features intelligent navigation that allows it to efficiently clean rooms, offers excellent pickup, and it comes with a self-emptying charging base. Best of all, it won’t cost you an arm and a leg like some of the higher-end bots in iRobot’s portfolio. Even better, the i3 Plus is one of the few models that’s supported by iRobot Genius Home Intelligence, which provides for a more personalized cleaning experience.

Shark IQ Robot R101AE

Similarly, the Shark IQ R101AE also features a self-emptying charging base that means fewer interactions with the bot after it’s done cleaning — but it’s at a more affordable cost than its rivals. That’s just one of the perks of such a system, mainly because you can go on for days without having to constantly empty out the dustbin after each use. The Shark IQ R101AE improves upon previous iterations with its superior mapping abilities, which allows it to determine various areas for specific cleaning duties. For example, if you just want it to vacuum the living room and nothing else, it can do just that.

Roborock S6 MaxV

Roborock’s reputation has been growing over the last couple of years, and all of its hard work materialized with the Roborock S6 MaxV. It’s one of the few robot vacuums on the market to pack a camera and powered by artificial intelligence (A.I.), enabling it to detect various hazards and avoid them. In fact, it’s smart enough to know the difference between a lone sock on the floor and poop! Even better, it’s a 2-in-1 combo that can mop floors as well. With a myriad of high-end features, it’s tougher for some to bite on buying it because of the premium price. Given that it’s been on the market for a good while now, it’s in desperate need of a discount to make it a bit more affordable.

Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid

On the complete other end of the spectrum, there’s the Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid. It may not have some of the advanced features as some of the other robot vacuums we’ve mentioned here, but there’s no reason to discount it either because of its affordable cost and comprehensive app experience. It offers the ability to map out your home, so it can clean more efficiently — while also doing double duty as a mop. Unlike some of the other bots in this list, the Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid is sleekier, which allows it to clean under low clearance furniture like a couch, sofa, or entertainment center.

Today’s Best Robot Vacuum Deals

If you can’t wait until Prime Day, there are several fantastic robot vacuum deals you can shop right now. We’ve rounded up the best below.

