Share

If you got that big Memorial Day BBQ planned out, did you think about the clean up afterwards? Probably not. Well, if you act quickly enough you might be able to get some robot help in time for the cleanup thanks to a few good sales on robot vacuums this weekend. We’ve spotted Memorial Day sales on models from iRobot, eufy, and Shark.

Among the deals are the entry level iRobot Roomba 614 and eufy BoostVac 30Cfrom Amazon’s Memorial Day sale, and the Roomba 680 and Shark ION RV750 from Walmart. All provide at least two-day shipping, so if you order early in the weekend you’ll have it on Tuesday to start the post-party cleanup.

Roomba 614 — $199

The Roomba 614 sports a patented three-stage cleaning system that uses dual multi-surface brushes, a specially designed edge-sweeping brush, and vacuum suction to attack everything from small particles to large debris on your floors. Clean dirt even where you don’t see it with an edge-sweeping brush that is mounted at a 27-degree angle to sweep debris away from tough-to-reach spots.

The Roomba 614 has the capability to return to its home base to recharge itself after it has finished cleaning. However, it does not include app control or Alexa/Google Assistant support — for that you’ll need to step up to more expensive models. Normally $249, this particular model is on sale for $199 this weekend at Amazon.

Shark ION RV750 — $223

The Shark Ion RV750 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum automatically adjusts its route to avoid obstacles while navigating your home’s floors, including your pets. With Alexa support, you can schedule and manage the Ion RV750 via voice control or with your smartphone. The Shark Ion has dual edge-cleaning brushes, and a low-profile design which allows it to clean under furniture. Self-cleaning technology gives the RV750 the capability to untangle string and long hair and fiber that wraps around the brush roll itself.

Instead of its regular $349 price, the Shark Ion RV750 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum is on sale at Walmart for just $223, which is the lowest we’ve seen it so far.

Roomba 680 — $240

One of the best features of the iRobot Roomba 680 is its flexibility on how you clean. One way is to “set it and forget it,” where you set up daily cleaning schedules for a week at a time right through the app. If you’re a cleaning procrastinator, that’s okay too: There’s a clean button on the top of the vac to push (or a button to tap in the app), and your Roomba 680 will start cleaning anytime you need it. The Roomba 680 uses an onboard suite of sensors to move around and under furniture and avoid falling down stairs. To clean, the Roomba 680 uses dual multi-surface brushes and an automatically adjusting cleaning head to adapt to floor surfaces from shiny flat flooring to carpeting. It can even detect especially dirty areas to spend more time where it’s needed.

Usually $299, the Roomba 680 is just $240 at Walmart this weekend. If you want a robot vacuum with power and self-direction that doesn’t require much if any configuration, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of an awesome price.

eufy RoboVac 30C — $280 (with coupon)

Affordable, powerful, and excellent at filtration, the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C is a great robot vacuum at a competitive price, and it works exceptionally well with pet dander. The RoboVac 30C features powerful suction and a triple-filter system, with a larger than average 0.6-liter dust box. Also included with the eufy are boundary strips to confine it to a particular area — making sure the robot only cleans where you want it to.

While it’s on sale for its retail price of $300, Amazon has a coupon available that knocks off $20 instantly for a limited time. Amazon is also currently offering this model with one-day shipping free for Prime members.

Looking for more great Memorial Day sales? Check out our roundup, updated continuously all weekend. We also have more detailed roundups available for both Walmart and Amazon. And as always, be sure to check out our deals page for deals at any time — we post new deals every day.