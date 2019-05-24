Amazon Memorial Day sale: Apple Watch, Surface Pro, and 4K TV Deals

When it comes to online shopping, there’s one store that almost everyone has bought something from at least once: Amazon. The massive online retailer is one of the biggest names in the business, and with Prime Day on the horizon, Prime Members have a lot of deals to look forward to this summer. We’ve already seen some great Memorial Day sales from Walmart, Home Depot, and Best Buy, but Amazon appears to be staying under the radar with its weekend sales.
Despite not having a landing page for its Memorial Day sales, Amazon is discounting a number of different items. Smartwatches, tablets, 4K TVs, smart home devices, and laptops are all getting discounts to stay competitive with prices from Walmart and Best Buy. So if you’re looking to save some serious cash on some shiny new tech this weekend, take a gander at some of the best deals we’ve found.
Top Deals
If you don’t feel like going through the intensive scrolling process to take a look at all of the savings, we understand. In fact, we gathered most of them right up here to make it easy on you.
Smartwatch Sale
Unsurprisingly, Amazon has had some of the very best smartwatch deals in 2019 so far. We’ve seen some great discounts on the Apple Watch and Samsung Gear Sport as well as steep price cuts on Garmin wearables month after month. If you’re hoping to pick up a fancy new watch with loads of smart features this Memorial Day weekend, Amazon has got you covered with solid savings. Here are a few of the best deals we’ve found so far:
- Apple Watch Series 3 — $199
- Samsung Gear Sport — $167
- Fitbit Ionic — $195
- <strong>Samsung Galaxy Watch</strong> — $223
- Amazfit Bip Smartwatch — $80
Smart Home Sale
With Amazon Alexa leading the smart home revolution, it’s no surprise that there are always at least a few discounts going on for those devices. While Amazon is likely saving their best Echo smart speaker savings for Prime Day 2019, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some smart bulb, smart plug, and smart lock deals going on for Memorial Day. Below are a few of the best discounts we could dig up:
- August Smart Lock — $99
- TP-Link Smart Plug — $14
- Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat — $199
- Arlo Pro Security System — $370
- Phillips Hue Premium Start Kit — $115
Laptop and Tablet Sale
We’ve already seen some great Memorial Day sales on Dell XPS and HP Spectre x360 laptops directly from the manufacturers, but Amazon has quite a few discounts as well. We’ve found savings on Microsoft, Apple, Acer, and even a few offers from Lenovo. Below are some of the best deals we could find from this Amazon sale:
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Bundle — $899
- Apple iPad (Latest Model) — $249
- Lenovo Flex 6 Convertible Laptop — $549
- Samsung Chromebook 3 — $174
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet — $90
4K TV Deals
Black Friday may still be a long ways away, but that doesn’t mean TVs aren’t as affordable as ever. So far, our Memorial Day coverage has consisted largely of TV discounts on LG, Samsung, and Vizio smart televisions. The sheer amount of affordable big screen HDR TVs on the market right now is really quite impressive. We’ve snagged a few of the best sales Amazon has to offer right now for your convenience:
- TCL 55-inch 4K Roku Smart TV — $300
- Samsung 55-inch Flat 4K Smart TV — $798
- Toshiba 43-inch 4K Fire TV — $230
- LG 75-inch 4K HDR Smart TV — $999
- Samsung 43-inch 4K QLED TV — $678
