Amazon Memorial Day sale: Apple Watch, Surface Pro, and 4K TV Deals

Share

When it comes to online shopping, there’s one store that almost everyone has bought something from at least once: Amazon. The massive online retailer is one of the biggest names in the business, and with Prime Day on the horizon, Prime Members have a lot of deals to look forward to this summer. We’ve already seen some great Memorial Day sales from Walmart, Home Depot, and Best Buy, but Amazon appears to be staying under the radar with its weekend sales.

Despite not having a landing page for its Memorial Day sales, Amazon is discounting a number of different items. Smartwatches, tablets, 4K TVs, smart home devices, and laptops are all getting discounts to stay competitive with prices from Walmart and Best Buy. So if you’re looking to save some serious cash on some shiny new tech this weekend, take a gander at some of the best deals we’ve found.

Top Deals

If you don’t feel like going through the intensive scrolling process to take a look at all of the savings, we understand. In fact, we gathered most of them right up here to make it easy on you.

Apple Watch Series 3 — $199

— $199 Samsung Gear Sport — $167

— $167 August Smart Lock — $99

— $99 Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Bundle — $899

— $899 Apple iPad (Latest Model) — $249

— $249 TP-Link Smart Plug — $14

— $14 Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat — $199

— $199 Arlo Pro Security System — $370

— $370 TCL 55-inch 4K Roku Smart TV — $300

— $300 Samsung 55-inch Flat 4K Smart TV — $798

Smartwatch Sale

Unsurprisingly, Amazon has had some of the very best smartwatch deals in 2019 so far. We’ve seen some great discounts on the Apple Watch and Samsung Gear Sport as well as steep price cuts on Garmin wearables month after month. If you’re hoping to pick up a fancy new watch with loads of smart features this Memorial Day weekend, Amazon has got you covered with solid savings. Here are a few of the best deals we’ve found so far:

Apple Watch Series 3 — $199

— $199 Samsung Gear Sport — $167

— $167 Fitbit Ionic — $195

— $195 <strong>Samsung Galaxy Watch</strong> — $223

— $223 Amazfit Bip Smartwatch — $80

Smart Home Sale

With Amazon Alexa leading the smart home revolution, it’s no surprise that there are always at least a few discounts going on for those devices. While Amazon is likely saving their best Echo smart speaker savings for Prime Day 2019, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some smart bulb, smart plug, and smart lock deals going on for Memorial Day. Below are a few of the best discounts we could dig up:

August Smart Lock — $99

— $99 TP-Link Smart Plug — $14

— $14 Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat — $199

— $199 Arlo Pro Security System — $370

— $370 Phillips Hue Premium Start Kit — $115

Laptop and Tablet Sale

We’ve already seen some great Memorial Day sales on Dell XPS and HP Spectre x360 laptops directly from the manufacturers, but Amazon has quite a few discounts as well. We’ve found savings on Microsoft, Apple, Acer, and even a few offers from Lenovo. Below are some of the best deals we could find from this Amazon sale:

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Bundle — $899

— $899 Apple iPad (Latest Model) — $249

— $249 Lenovo Flex 6 Convertible Laptop — $549

— $549 Samsung Chromebook 3 — $174

— $174 Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet — $90

4K TV Deals

Black Friday may still be a long ways away, but that doesn’t mean TVs aren’t as affordable as ever. So far, our Memorial Day coverage has consisted largely of TV discounts on LG, Samsung, and Vizio smart televisions. The sheer amount of affordable big screen HDR TVs on the market right now is really quite impressive. We’ve snagged a few of the best sales Amazon has to offer right now for your convenience:

TCL 55-inch 4K Roku Smart TV — $300

— $300 Samsung 55-inch Flat 4K Smart TV — $798

— $798 Toshiba 43-inch 4K Fire TV — $230

— $230 LG 75-inch 4K HDR Smart TV — $999

— $999 Samsung 43-inch 4K QLED TV — $678