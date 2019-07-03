Share

Buying a laptop, much like buying a TV, is one of those decisions you shouldn’t take lightly. Unless you’re planning on picking up a cheap Chromebook, finding a laptop that is right for you is probably going to take a decent chunk out of your wallet. Which is why it’s so important to wait for a great sale before making that purchase. The HP 4th of July sale is one such sale, with some fairly substantial discounts on Spectre x360 laptops and 2-in-1s.

HP isn’t the only one running a 4th of July sale, however. We’re seeing some fairly substantial price cuts on Dell XPS and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 laptops as we head into the holiday weekend. So if you’ve been holding out for a really good laptop deal, there’s no better time than right now to find big savings.

HP Laptop 15t value — $780 off

If you’re looking for one of the very best laptops you can buy, then this particular model isn’t for you. That doesn’t mean it isn’t still a decent portable computer, however — especially when you factor in its low price point. With an Intel Core i7 processor, 8 GB of memory, and a 128 GB SSD, this budget laptop sacrifices some storage space to bring the price down to just $520. It has a pretty decent battery life, a large 15.6-inch screen, and is relatively portable at just 1-inch thick. To sum it up, the HP 15t doesn’t have quite the horsepower other laptops on our list do, but it will work just fine as an everyday work laptop.

With some configurations priced as high as $1,300, this HP laptop comes in at just $520 during this sale. This is one of the best doorbuster deals the HP 4th of July sale has to offer right now.

HP Spectre x360 13t touch — $250 off

HP has come out with a few different iterations of this 2-in-1 laptop, and it has remained one of our favorites throughout its evolution. We actually gave the 2019 HP Spectre x360 13 an impressive 10 out of 10 in our review. With great battery life, a comfy and precise keyboard, and convertible nature it is a really good choice for anyone hoping to be productive. This particular option offers an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of memory, and 256 GB SSD. This is currently the most affordable configuration we could find, but you can scale up processing power and memory while maintaining that $250 discount.

Normally priced around $1,150, you can pick up this HP convertible laptop for as low as $900 right now. If you’re looking for the best laptop under $1,000 during this sale, this is it.

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3 Notebook — $1,061 off

Though the EliteBook is one of the most expensive laptops in this 4th of July sale, it’s also the most discounted. This laptop is one of the most impressive business convertibles money can buy. It’s compact and light with multiple screen choices — including one with crisp 4K. It comes with great battery life, impressive audio, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. While there are some configurations of this laptop that raise the price, this particular model comes with an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of memory, and a 256 GB NVMe SSD.

Normally priced around $3,032 on the HP website, a massive $1,061 price cut drops the price down to a more reasonable $1,970.

