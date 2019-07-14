Digital Trends
HP offers up its own sweet deals on Spectre x360 laptops for Prime Day 2019

Anita George
HP Spectre x360 photo
Prime Day is usually all about Amazon’s deals for its Prime members. But Amazon isn’t the only company offering up discounts and coupons during Prime Day 2019. In fact, HP is running its own sale on HP Spectre x360 laptops and these discounts may rival some of Amazon’s best laptop deals.

HP’s Spectre x360 laptop sale is a combination of deep discounts (hundreds of dollars off) and an additional coupon code that can take another 5% off of the initial discounted price. Of the many versions of the Spectre x360 currently on sale during Prime Day 2019, there are three laptop deals worth checking out: The Spectre x360 15, the Spectre x360 15t, and the Spectre x360 13t.

The Spectre x360 15 offers the lowest discount at $100 off. This deal cuts the price of the Spectre x360 15 down from $1,300 to $1,200. But in the case of this laptop model, $1,200 buys a laptop outfitted with an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 256GB of solid-state drive (SSD) storage, and a nearly 16-inch 4K touch display.

But if you’re willing to spend a little more, the Spectre x360 15t might be worth a higher price tag. While the discount for this laptop, at $150 off, might be a little deeper than the one offered for the Spectre x360 15, this discount only knocks the price down from $1,600 to $1,450. But the price may be worth it, if you’re in the market for more storage space, since the Spectre x360 15t comes with a 512GB SSD. In addition, this laptop also features the same processor as the 15 model, but with a slightly different display. The 15t’s display is the same size as the 15, but it’s a UHD touch display instead of a 4K display.

And finally, the deepest discount and the lowest price can be found with the HP Spectre x360 13t. HP is selling this awesome laptop at a $200 discount, cutting the price down from $1,150 to $950. This particular model sports a 13-inch FHD touch display, an eighth generation Intel Core i5 processor, and a 256GB SSD.

As we mentioned earlier, HP is also offering a 5% off coupon code to be used in addition to these discounts. That code is: FIVEMORE. This particular coupon code promotion ends on July 16.

If HP laptops aren’t your bag, be sure to check out Alienware and Dell’s recent Prime Day deals.

