Digital Trends
Deals

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals: Sony, TCL, and Vizio get price cuts

By and

You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to score a fantastic deal on 4K TV — Amazon Prime Day has arrived and with it oodles of discounted top-rated 4K televisions from the likes of LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, and Vizio, including QLEDs and OLEDs.

Here’s the catch: With thousands of TVs on the market all claiming to be the best at something, it’s difficult to separate the good from the bad. So to help you get the most bang for your buck this Prime Day, we’re highlighting all the best 4K TV deals. We’ve even featured a few stellar savings from Walmart’s Prime Day sale.

Best 4K TV deals for Prime Day 2019

See price in cart

Sony 49" Bravia X800E 4K TV (2019)

$ 499 $ 898
Expires soon
This Sony television offers beautiful 4K resolution and HDR for under $500.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Curved 55" 4K TV (2019)

$ 548 $ 700
Expires soon
Get 55 inches of sweet Samsung 4K action for $150 off. What's not to love?
Buy at Amazon

VIZIO 50" 4K Ultra HD

$ 280 $ 428
Expires soon
Vizio offers an impressive lineup of affordable 4K TVs, and at just $279, it doesn't get more wallet-friendly than this.
Buy at Walmart

Sony XBR65X850F 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

58% off
Expires soon
Save big on Sony's second-best 2018 TV model. This 65-inch beauty has 4K, HDR, and some of the best picture processing you can buy. Android TV makes streaming Amazon Video and Netflix a breeze!
Buy at Amazon
See price in cart

LG 65" 4K HDR TV

$ 550 $ 799
Expires soon
This massive 4K TV from LG is a solid upgrade if you're looking for something bigger, especially given the price.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung 65" 4K QLED TV

$ 1297 $ 1799
Expires soon
If you're looking for crystal-clear picture quality, Samsung's QLED TVs are right up your alley.
Buy at Walmart

TCL 65" Class 4K Ultra HD

$ 499 $ 999
Expires soon
Amazon is known for offering steep discounts on TCL TVs, but Walmart is actually offering the best TV deal right now on this 65-inch model.
Buy at Walmart

Amazon’s Prime Day has always been a hotbed for discounted 4K TVs and Amazon Prime Day 2019 is no different — with everything from Toshiba Fire TVs and TCL Roku TVs to LG OLED TVs and Samsung QLED TVs on sale for a fraction of their usual price.

As expected, it’s the older models that have been treated to the most significant price cuts, but that’s not such a bad thing: LG, Samsung, and co. all released a number of must-have TVs in 2018, some of which have been reduced by as much as 76%.

How To Choose A 4K TV

Best Prime Day TV Deals
Chris DeGraw/Digital Trends

What’s the most crucial piece of advice we’d give someone looking for a new TV? Know your limit. The last thing you want to do is shell out north of $1,000 for a 65-inch OLED television only to find that it won’t fit through the door, let alone on the wall.

Once you’ve established the size you’re after, you can start considering features that could be of use. There’s a lot to choose from, ranging from Roku OS on TCL’s latest TVs, to Google Chromecast and Google Assistant on select Sony and Vizio models.

Almost all 4K TVs come with HDR and a 4K Upscaler built in, though performance will vary depending on the brand you’re shopping and the price — a high-end Samsung will handle both a lot better than a bottom-of-the-barrel Hisense, for example.

Looking for more unmissable deals? Head over to our list of the top Amazon Prime Day sales.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations