Best Prime Day 4K TV deals: Sony, TCL, and Vizio get price cuts

You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to score a fantastic deal on 4K TV — Amazon Prime Day has arrived and with it oodles of discounted top-rated 4K televisions from the likes of LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, and Vizio, including QLEDs and OLEDs.

Here’s the catch: With thousands of TVs on the market all claiming to be the best at something, it’s difficult to separate the good from the bad. So to help you get the most bang for your buck this Prime Day, we’re highlighting all the best 4K TV deals. We’ve even featured a few stellar savings from Walmart’s Prime Day sale.

Best 4K TV deals for Prime Day 2019

Amazon’s Prime Day has always been a hotbed for discounted 4K TVs and Amazon Prime Day 2019 is no different — with everything from Toshiba Fire TVs and TCL Roku TVs to LG OLED TVs and Samsung QLED TVs on sale for a fraction of their usual price.

As expected, it’s the older models that have been treated to the most significant price cuts, but that’s not such a bad thing: LG, Samsung, and co. all released a number of must-have TVs in 2018, some of which have been reduced by as much as 76%.

How To Choose A 4K TV

What’s the most crucial piece of advice we’d give someone looking for a new TV? Know your limit. The last thing you want to do is shell out north of $1,000 for a 65-inch OLED television only to find that it won’t fit through the door, let alone on the wall.

Once you’ve established the size you’re after, you can start considering features that could be of use. There’s a lot to choose from, ranging from Roku OS on TCL’s latest TVs, to Google Chromecast and Google Assistant on select Sony and Vizio models.

Almost all 4K TVs come with HDR and a 4K Upscaler built in, though performance will vary depending on the brand you’re shopping and the price — a high-end Samsung will handle both a lot better than a bottom-of-the-barrel Hisense, for example.

