Time is of the essence here, so we aren’t going to beat about the bush: Walmart has kicked off an unmissable deal on one of Vizio’s best 60-inch 4K TVs, reducing it from $700 to a healthier $450. The retailer is running low on stock though, so those wanting to take advantage of the offer will need to act fast or risk disappointment.

If $450 is still a little too steep, Walmart has the solution — it’s offering customers the option to take that figure and stretch it over a twelve month period, equating to a more manageable $44 per month, including all interest and taxes. It’s also throwing in a $25 rebate, in the form of statement credit, for those who take that route.

Just like the newer M-Series, the 60-inch D-Series on sale is an aspiring and seasoned cord-cutters dream, providing access to a slew of on-demand streaming services — Hulu and Netflix, for example — as well as Vizio’s fantastic WatchFree live TV service, straight out of the box, without the need for a set-top box or streaming stick.

The rest is all quite standard — for a mid-to-high-end 4K TV, at least. The D-Series comes bundled with Vizio’s Spatial Scaling Engine, which spins HD and Full HD content into 4K Ultra HD; multi-format HDR for drawing additional detail from scenes lacking, or rich in, light; and 802.11ac Dual-Band Wi-Fi for smoother streaming.

Measuring in at 60-inches, the Vizio at hand could be a little too big for some. With that in mind, if you’re in the market for something a little smaller, Walmart has a number of fantastic offers on 4K TVs available at the moment — there’s a 43-inch Vizio D-Series for $230 and a 50-inch Samsung UN50NU6900 for $330.

