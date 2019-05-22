Digital Trends
This 60-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV gets a huge $250 price cut at Walmart

Josh Levenson
By
vizio 60 inch 4k tv deal walmart d series hdr

Time is of the essence here, so we aren’t going to beat about the bush: Walmart has kicked off an unmissable deal on one of Vizio’s best 60-inch 4K TVs, reducing it from $700 to a healthier $450. The retailer is running low on stock though, so those wanting to take advantage of the offer will need to act fast or risk disappointment.

If $450 is still a little too steep, Walmart has the solution — it’s offering customers the option to take that figure and stretch it over a twelve month period, equating to a more manageable $44 per month, including all interest and taxes. It’s also throwing in a $25 rebate, in the form of statement credit, for those who take that route.

Just like the newer M-Series, the 60-inch D-Series on sale is an aspiring and seasoned cord-cutters dream, providing access to a slew of on-demand streaming servicesHulu and Netflix, for example — as well as Vizio’s fantastic WatchFree live TV service, straight out of the box, without the need for a set-top box or streaming stick.

The rest is all quite standard — for a mid-to-high-end 4K TV, at least. The D-Series comes bundled with Vizio’s Spatial Scaling Engine, which spins HD and Full HD content into 4K Ultra HD; multi-format HDR for drawing additional detail from scenes lacking, or rich in, light; and 802.11ac Dual-Band Wi-Fi for smoother streaming.

Measuring in at 60-inches, the Vizio at hand could be a little too big for some. With that in mind, if you’re in the market for something a little smaller, Walmart has a number of fantastic offers on 4K TVs available at the moment — there’s a 43-inch Vizio D-Series for $230 and a 50-inch Samsung UN50NU6900 for $330.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our list of the best Memorial Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the end of the month, so we’d suggest making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings. Oh, and we’ve also rounded up some of the best Samsung 4K TVs on offer.

Want to find out what makes a fantastic TV? Take a look at our buying guide.

