A 4K TV is an investment, albeit one that won’t appreciate over time. For that reason, it’s important to choose a television that will last, like the 43-inch Vizio D43-F1, which is on sale right now through Walmart for $240 — down $130 from the usual $370.

Here’s the kicker: Walmart has its own 43-inch 4K TV that retails for $200 and lurks miles behind the D43-F1, lacking what Vizio’s branded a Spatial Scaling Engine, which transforms HD and Full HD content into 4K Ultra HD, among other things.

There are few TVs that offer more in the smart department than a Vizio, and that’s because they’re filled to the brim with useful features, including the firm’s WatchFree service — a free resource that’s home to more than a hundred live TV channels.

The newest models, including the D43-F1 on offer, also come with a Chromecast baked in for one-click access to a number of leading streaming services, like Hulu and Netflix, though Amazon Prime Video isn’t supported (but there is a workaround).

It isn’t all software and no performance, either. The screen is crisp, clear and has a fantastic viewing angle; action scenes are handled with ease, thanks to its blazing fast 120Hz refresh rate; and there’s multi-format HDR for extracting extra detail.

The only downside is the D43-F1 is a little petite, with the screen measuring in at just 43-inches, but if you don’t have the space for something larger in your living room, or you’re searching for an affordable TV to bung in your bedroom, it’s perfect.

All hope is not lost for those looking for a sizeable bargain 4K TV to sit at the center of their home entertainment setup, however. Walmart has discounted a number of rival Samsung’s 4K TVs — there’s a 50-inch model for $330 and a 65-inch one for $600.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our list of the best Memorial Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the end of the month, so we’d suggest making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings.

Wondering what makes a great TV? Check out our buying guide.

