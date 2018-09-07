Digital Trends
Smart Home

Researchers warn smart home appliances could be used to attack power grids

AJ Dellinger
By
smart home appliances botnet attack on power grids 4257813689 2614d58da8 o
Ian Muttoo/Flickr

When you invite a connected device into your home, you may also be opening your doors to hackers who may want to use your internet connected appliance to attack power grids and other high-profile targets. That warning comes courtesy of security researchers at Princeton University who are worried about the lack of security in smart home appliances.

The team of academics primarily focused on larger appliances such as ovens, air conditioners, and space heaters that offer internet-connected features, such as remote access via mobile apps and connectivity with other smart devices and hubs like Amazon Echo. Those devices, in theory, could be used to create a botnet — a collection of hijacked devices that are used to overwhelm services with massive influxes of traffic that can knock targets offline.

While the researchers didn’t highlight any specific flaws they discovered, they did offer proof-of-concept attacks that show how a threat actor could potentially disrupt electrical grids and other major utilities. The attacks focus on supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, which are used to monitor and maintain the many peripheral devices that keep power plants operating.

Such an attack — known as a “Maniuplation of demand via Internet of Things,” or “MadIoT” — could do serious damage to the operation of power grids, and could prove difficult to detect and stop once they start. This DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attacks require no real knowledge of how a grid operates, it simply overwhelms them by directing infected smart appliances to send huge amounts of traffic to the systems.

This type of attack is enabled by the fact that most internet-connected devices lack basic security measures. Because many come with default passwords other insufficient authentication checks, it is easy for attackers to quickly find devices exposed via the internet and compromise them without much effort. As many as 70 percent of smart home devices are vulnerable to such attacks, HP found.

Luckily, there are ways to make sure your devices don’t contribute to this type of attack. Some simple best security practices like strong Wi-Fi passwords and setting unique passwords and PINs for connected devices are good first steps for protecting your home. You should also always make sure that devices are running the latest updates and patches to prevent against any security holes.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Everything we know
Up Next

Engineered sand could remove nasty toxins to produce drinkable water
family watching tv with google home
Smart Home

Google Home partners with KB Homes to make houses smarter

KB Home has partnered with Google to provide a smart home system compatible with an ever-growing number of devices. The KB Smart Home System will debut in select communities throughout the country.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
samsung galaxy a6 and tab a 105 2018 news 10 5
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy A6 and Tab A 10.5 offer great midrange value for the money

Looking for a device that provides solid midrange performance and great value for money? The entertainment focused Galaxy Tab A 10.5 and the midrange Galaxy A6 may be the perfect fit for you.
Posted By Mark Jansen
samsung galaxy j7 2018 news j3
Mobile

Samsung's Galaxy J7, J3 will be available unlocked beginning September 14

Samsung announced the release of its revamped Samsung Galaxy J7 and Galaxy J3. But just what do the new phones have to offer? From specs and design, to release dates -- here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Mark Jansen
google october 9 event nyc pixel 3 vs 3xl 1 qyfjho
Mobile

Google makes October 9 New York event official for its Pixel 3 unveiling

It hasn't been too long since Google launched the Pixel 2, but it's already gearing up for the next iteration, the Google Pixel 3. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming phones.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Christian de Looper
photo fomo september 7 2018 missionworkshop integercamerapack 73
Photography

Photo FOMO: A tripod with literal strings attached, Flickr’s new look for albums

In this week's photo industry news, learn why wannabe wildlife photographers are being blamed for the death of a moose and how Flickr is revamping albums. Also, meet the strange tensioning system tripod launching on Kickstarter.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
watchos 5 news wwdc apple watch feat
Wearables

WatchOS 5 is coming soon -- here's everything we know so far

Apple announced its latest software update for the Apple Watch at the 2018 WWDC, and new betas suggest a final release is imminent. WatchOS 5 brings a number of new features including new watch faces and improved health tracking.
Posted By Mark Jansen
armormax awd charger srt hellcat dodge 00
Cars

Armormax’s AWD Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat may be the ultimate cop car

A fully optioned Armormax AWD Charger SRT Hellcat may the ultimate law enforcement vehicle with more than 700 horsepower in a 4WD armored sedan with run-flat tires, bomb blanket, bulletproof glass, and smoke screen system.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Overwatch Summer Games 2017 Lúcio ball
Gaming

The Overwatch League adds 8 new teams for 2019, including Paris and Toronto

Blizzard's The Overwatch League will add eight new teams for its 2019 season, including multiple teams from both Canada and China. This brings the total number of teams in the league up to 20.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
porsche design huawei mate rs top profile
Mobile

It looks like the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will be revealed in mid-October

Huawei is no stranger when it comes to big phones. And this year it plans to go even bigger with the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. Here's what we think we know about the new range.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Steven Winkelman
google pixelbook review g logo
Computing

Google’s Pixelbook 2 tablet could debut with fingerprint security

Google's Pixelbook 2 could arrive as early as October 9, sporting a tablet form factor and support for a fingerprint reader, if a leaked animation on a developer build of Chrome OS 70 is to be believed.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Daredevil
Movies & TV

Marvel drops a dark teaser trailer for 'Daredevil' season 3

Season 3 of Daredevil is expected to premiere in 2018, so here is everything we know about the next set of adventures featuring Marvel Comics' man without fear before the third season's debut on Netflix.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Surface Plus
Computing

Refreshed Surface Pro 6 could arrive at Microsoft’s October 2 event

Microsoft is ready to bring new Intel processors to its refreshed Surface Pro and Surface laptop models. The company may be showing off the updated Surface hardware at a media event in New York City on October 2.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
autonomous sailboat crosses atlantic dsc 0538 1
Emerging Tech

Do we call it a roboat? An autonomous sailboat successfully crosses Atlantic Ocean

An unmanned, autonomous robot sailboat has successfully crossed the Atlantic Ocean for the first time, completing the 1,800 mile journey between Newfoundland, Canada, and Ireland.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lex kickstarter seat folding exoskeleton situation 34
Emerging Tech

Lex is a wearable exoskeleton that lets you take a comfortable seat anywhere

Newly launched on Kickstarter, Lex is a pair of wearable, folding exoskeleton legs that transform into an ultra-versatile portable seat -- so you can kick back and relax anywhere you go.
Posted By Luke Dormehl