  1. Smart Home

New floor tile tech could help power smart homes with footsteps

By

We typically think of solar panels in terms of generating energy at home, but it’s possible to make some on your own kinetically by going about everyday routines. Researchers have published findings that show how special wood floor tiles could generate electricity just by virtue of people walking on them. There have been many advancements around this type of power transmission, such as wireless power over distance.

Wood isn’t typically good at gaining or losing electrons, so each of the two spruce planes used in the demonstrations needed special treatment: One with silicone and another with metallic nanocrystals. The final product was able to produce electricity 80 times better than untreated wood, and could do so for up to 1,500 cycles.

The phenomenon at play here is essentially similar to the static electricity you generate from rubbing a wool sweater on your hair. This triboelectric effect generates current due to the difference in electrical charge between two materials.

Power being generated by special wood floor panel.
Sun et al./Matter

The output of the system reached as high as 80 volts and a current of 1 micro amp, though this was with thinner wood that carries some compromise on structural strength. A few steps could keep a light bulb going for a short amount of time. One demonstration showed these pads powering electrochromic windows that can change opacity with an electric charge.

As a proof of concept, it’s quite compelling. It’s easy to imagine how a home with these kinds of tiles in place from wall to wall could generate a fair amount of power passively, simply by having people go about their daily business. While it may not power your whole home, systems like these could supplement more traditional home power.

Similar schemes have been proposed for sidewalks and roads, with unfortunately few seeing large-scale deployment. So much attention for sustainable energy tends to go to commercial solar and wind farms. However, a wide range of microgenerators like these could help keep low-power smart home devices humming without having to plug them into the larger grid at all.

For now, this project is squarely in the realm of research. The questions is can tech like this even get through the significant hurdles between tech demo and real-world product? Well have to wait and see.

Editors' Recommendations

Twitch’s new phone-verified chat aims feature to stomp out hate raids

Twitch Logo

The best upcoming Nintendo Switch games

upcoming-switch-games

Is the Ring Always Home Cam worth it?

The Ring Always Home Cam and its charging dock.

How to record your computer screen

MacOS Record Screen

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

This sale is why you should buy a Keurig, and all your refill pods, at Staples

keurig 1500 and k cups

Amazon announced a new Echo Show, so the old models are super cheap

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen 2021) on table.

Microsoft warns of latest malware attack, explains how to avoid secret backdoor

Privacy security stock photo.

Staples has the color printer deal you’ve been looking for — but hurry!

HP Officejet Pro 8210 printer shown from three different angles with a sheet of colorful paper in the tray, on a white background.

Amazon reveals the science behind Astro, its new home robot

Amazon Astro Robo announcement.

Best PS5 game deals for October 2021

Ratchet fires a huge weapon in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.

Watch astronaut’s 360 video tour of space station’s Tranquility module

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet giving a tour of the space station's Node 3 module.

Why NASA is about to cut contact with its Mars explorers

NASA's Mars explorers.