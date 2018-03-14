There’s nothing quite as comforting as a fire pit on a cold winter’s eve, but sometimes, you don’t want to brave the elements of the great outdoors just to sit next to a big fire. Luckily, you don’t have to. Meet Stov, an indoor fire pit that is as comfortable as it is safe. The 500-watt infrared faux fire pit is more of a space heater than anything else, but with its clever tripod design and serious warmth-emitting capabilities, it may just make you believe that you’re sitting ’round a fire.

Using the Stov seems to be quite straightforward — you’ll need only to flip the switch and gather your friends and family to sit around the 360-degree Stov. The heating element is made from recycled PET, and thanks to the infrared technology that powers the device, the Stov claims to heat every object around its circumference. That means that not only will you be warmed, but your seat will be as well.

Heralded as a “sustainable alternative” that creates the same “beautiful atmosphere” as your traditional wood or coal-burning stove without any environmental impact, the team behind this innovative heater calls the Stov “a beautiful little piece of furniture that will perfectly fit into your modern eclectic interior.” And not only does it not emit any fumes or gasses, but it also claims to use about half the electricity of a traditional electric heater. And even if you place something directly on top of the Stov, you won’t have to worry about accidentally starting a fire — the Stov surface doesn’t get any warmer than that of your classic radiator.

There is, however, some bad news for folks who might be interested in this clever new design. As it stands, the Stov appears to be nothing more than a concept developed by Springtime, an Amsterdam-based product design studio. Their team develops “innovative and exciting products and brands,” but not all of these products are in production quite yet. So while we’d love to be able to cozy up to the Stov sometime soon, it’s unclear when that will be possible, and how much it will cost. Of course, we’ll provide updates as more news becomes available.