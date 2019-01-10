Digital Trends
Smart Home

Here are the craziest things that work with Amazon Alexa at CES 2019

Clayton Moore
By

Okay, we’ve covered a lot of weird stuff here at Digital Trends. Poop-burning toilets. Smart aquariums. Nude selfie mirrors. Talking teddy bears.

Nevertheless, there’s a lot of crazy stuff being marketed at CES 2019. As always, the big show is the place to show off new and innovative technology that may or may not affect your life in the coming years. Guess who’s on board a great deal of this stuff? That’s right, it’s Amazon’s Alexa, getting her freaky groove on.

Let’s take a look at some of the wackiest things that work with Amazon’s Alexa that have emerged at CES 2019 this week.

1. A toilet, because of course you need someone to talk to in the bathroom

the craziest things that work with amazon alexa at ces 2019 zac62915 rgb 3000x 300 720x720

For better or worse, we spend way less time thinking about what features we need in a toilet than we do about video games or politics or dying or whatever, but it seems that CES has brought us a proverbial flush of smart toilets this year.

The most extravagant one we’ve come across so far — and the year is still young, mind you — is the Koher Numi 2.0 Intelligent Toilet. We like water efficiency, and smart lighting on the toilet is great, but talking to the toilet is going to take some getting used to. This Alexa-connected toilet is ready to answer any question you have, whether your mind is idling during number one or super-focused on the number two.

2. Who needs to sing in the shower when you have Alexa?

consumers want alexa in bathroom u by moen shower system

After using the toilet, why not a smart shower you can talk to? The U by Moen is now integrated as a smart home skill for Alexa with commands like, “Alexa, turn on my shower to 103 degrees to get the shower running.” User can make this device part of smart home groups, as in “Alexa, start my morning routine.

3. An Alexa-enabled bike. Why not?

the craziest things that work with amazon alexa at ces 2019 bicycle

Skynet is just around the corner. Whether it’s Siri, Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa, someone is going to take over and we’re going total robo-apocalypse. Take the bicycle. Bicycles were introduced in the late 19th century in Europe. My, how far they’ve come.

This year, we were introduced to the Cybic Legend, which reportedly uses Alexa to provide riders with greater safety and convenience. The bike can track a bunch of fitness metrics, including speed, distance traveled, and time on the road.

4. Comfy? Too bad. Alexa says it’s time to get up!

reverie sleep coach

Does everything really need to be smart? Apparently so. Now the Reverie smart bed can use Amazon Alexa to help you get your lazy behind up to start the day.

5. Alexa, why are you on my face?

Of course, someone figured out how to put Alexa into a pair of glasses. These Vuzix Blade glasses are basically AR (augmented reality) enabled glasses that can read text messages and display information based on Alexa inquiries. No, you look totally cool, dude. It’s not creepy at all.

the craziest things that work with amazon alexa at ces 2019 smart glasses

6. Alexa, how do I get to the Harley Davidson store?

jarvish smart helmet kickstarter launches 23 of 26

Yep, it’s an Alexa-enabled motorcycle helmet. Because racing between moving cars wasn’t unsafe enough (Hello, California). My really favorite part of this ad is “Enhance your ride with pure distraction-free technology.”

7. Alexa, umm…do that thing you do

If you haven’t followed technology closely for the last 50 years, you might not realize a common application that arises whenever breakthroughs happen: sex. From the advent of film to videotape to DVDs to interactive…interaction, human beings are a great market for stuff that gets them off. It’s no different with CES 2019, where we saw OhMiBod introduce an Alexa-powered vibrator that buzzes in time with your heartbeat, or by command via an app. Warning: The promotional video borders on the explicit and is not safe for work (and not for the faint of heart).

As the late great Stan Lee would have said, ‘nuff said.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

'Game of Thrones' prequel series finds a director and new cast members
iotatrax hands on 2 press
Emerging Tech

Where are they now? A look back at last year’s Top Tech of CES winners

What happened to the 14 prize-winning products we singled out as the coolest things we saw at last year's CES 2018? Join us as we take a look at what the past 12 months has meant for them.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Ring Door View Camera
Product Review

If you have a peephole, you have a smart doorbell with Ring's Door View Cam

Ring’s fifth video doorbell, introduced at CES 2019, is designed with renters in mind. It replaces a traditional peephole, is easy to install, and leaves no permanent marks on your front door.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
Chiefling
Smart Home

At CES 2019, Chefling expands partnership with GE Appliances with UltraConnect

The up-and-coming smart kitchen platform Chefling will soon be living in more kitchen appliances as the company announces at CES 2019 that it will partner with GE Appliances to integrate its technology into its products.
Posted By Clayton Moore
best smart toilets ces 2019 zac62915 rgb 3000x 300 720x720
Smart Home

CES 2019 is flush with smart toilets. Here are the best bowls of the bunch

The Consumer Electronics Show is almost always a good showcase for out-there ideas, and CES 2019 was no exception, with a strange but also somehow totally predictable trend emerging: Smart toilets.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
y brush ces 2019 screen shot 01 08 at 10 42 20 pm copy
Smart Home

Bag the toothbrush. The Y-Brush can clean your teeth in just 10 seconds

The Y-Brush automatic toothbrush was on display at CES 2019 and gained attention for the claim that it can fully brush your teeth in just 10 seconds with its vibrating mouthguard full of nylon bristles.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
temi personal robot alexa support ces 2019 pdddzouv
Smart Home

Temi the personal robot butler is now getting Alexa support

It was announced at CES 2019 that Temi, a personal robot butler that follows you around the house, now offers support for Alexa so you can ask questions of the voice assistant no matter where you are in your home.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
yale august smart locks ces 2019 empowered non keypad 01
Smart Home

Yale and August partner on new smart locks for the new year

Locks from Yale, a major traditional lock vendor, and smart lock pioneer August made their debut at CES 2019. These new products range from single-hole keyed models with keypads to web-connected deadbolts
Posted By Denny Arar
misty ii robot sphero
Emerging Tech

Always wanted a personal robot? Misty II to ship in April for $2,400

Misty debuted the Misty II, a slightly more advanced version of the original Misty robot the company debuted at CES in January 2018. The company is back at CES 2019 to confirm that the Misty II is ready to ship in April 2019 for $2,400.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
ces 2019 is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
ces 2019 soma somainnoft smart bra img 0668
Smart Home

Slip on Soma’s smart bra and you may discover you’ve been wearing the wrong size

You might think you know your bra size, but it’s probably wrong. Instead of a tape measure, Soma wants you to try on its Somainnofit smart bra, which takes measurements at four points and has an app that recommends better-fitting bras.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
leviton voice dimmer switch wall outlets alexa ces 2019 decora light feat
Smart Home

Leviton’s smart home line shines with Alexa-powered smart switch and lights

Leviton is at CES 2019 and showing off a lot of new, connected lighting options including a dimmer switch that has Alexa built right into it and Wi-Fi connected outlets that make it easy to take control of your devices.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
best of ces 2019 awards feature
News

Digital Trends Top Tech of CES 2019 Award Winners

5G. A.I. Voice assistants. Metaverse. Yes, metaverse. CES 2019 slathered on the buzzwords thick and heavy, but beneath the breathless hype and bluster, there were amazing products to back it up, too. Except metaverse. C’mon Nissan, you…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
breville smart pizza oven ces 2019
Smart Home

Breville’s $800 pizza oven may make you ditch delivery for good

Yes, it costs $800. Yes, it's designed to only make pizza. But that doesn't mean we aren't totally blown away by the Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo, which gets hot enough to cook your pie similar to a commercial oven.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
array by hampton locks security lighting ces 2019 connected lock cooper on door with brinks ppr handleset
Smart Home

Array by Hampton brought locks and security lighting to CES 2019

Lock and lighting company Hampton is at CES 2019 with a new line of smart home products. Called Array by Hampton, the lineup includes internet-connected locks, lights, and an app to control them.
Posted By AJ Dellinger