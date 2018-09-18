Crowdfunded Armenian startup Bluenero is preparing to build a smart aquarium

Share

It was inevitable. Everything in the connected home is smart these days, from vacuums to appliances to lights. Why not a smart aquarium?

That’s the concept and coming product from a small company called Bluenero, operating largely out of the Republic of Armenia. The company has launched an Indiegogo campaign that’s already raised over $35,000 on a $25,000 goal and Founder and CEO Vahe Tumanyan tells me they’re now aiming to raise one million dollars for their new smart aquarium.

Also going by the name Bluenero, the aquarium comes in sizes of 16 gallons, 26 gallons, and 36 gallons, and there’s some talk of manufacturing a mini version in just 8 gallons but that still seems up in the air. The company was founded after CEO Tumanyan bought a clownfish — that’s the adorable orange fish you see in Finding Nemo — for his office and had the toughest time managing limited space, water purity issues, and feeding times.

The Bluenero Smart Aquarium is pretty cool if you’re into technology and fish. It has an automatic food feeder that can distribute food to fish for a week. Naturally, there’s an accompanying app that uses Bluetooth to let customers set a feeding schedule as well as setting the right temperature for your fishy friends — Bluenero is designed equally for saltwater and freshwater fishes. Currently, the auto feeder only supports dry food, but the company says it may upgrade that feature in the future.

Full spectrum LEDs let users set mood lighting as well and a built-in HD camera lets users zen out to the sight of their fish anytime they want. On-board sensors also measure the ph level, temperature, and water level, while a 6-stage filtration unit keeps the water clean. The unit’s on-board technology also dramatically reduces noise levels compared to traditional fish tanks.

The idea was launched about a year ago, and a small but dedicated team of fish keepers, professional aquarists, and product engineers have fielded suggestions and feedback from fish keepers around the world during some serious research and development. The company expects to start shipping units to backers starting around October, but that estimate is subject to change.

The prices are also pretty reasonable considering the amount of hardware wired into the aquarium. The Bluenero Premium (16 gallons) starts at $399, while the XL Premium (25 gallons) is $599, all the way up to the Bluenero XXL Premium (36 gallons) at $749.