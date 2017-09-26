Get affordable, custom-made furniture in less than two weeks from The Inside

Why it matters to you Don't want your furniture to look like anyone else's? The Inside is aiming to help with that.

Our distaste for fast fashion has not only affected our clothing choices, but our decorating choices as well. Capitalizing upon our millennial desire for style, exclusivity, and adaptability (who says we’re a difficult bunch?) is The Inside, a direct-to-consumer home brand from Christiane Lemieux of DwellStudio. The company launched on Tuesday with made-to-order furniture and exclusive capsule collections from the creative minds of designers including Clare V. and Peter Som. So if you’re looking to decorate your first home in a style unlike any other home before (or after) it, The Inside may be a good place to start your shopping.

Unlike most furniture stores, The Inside maintains exactly zero inventory. That means that every single piece is made to your specifications by way of a digital design process that promises unique aesthetics at attainable prices. And even though you’re getting your furniture custom made, The Inside still promises delivery in six to 14 days. How is this possible? Much of the design and manufacturing process is contingent upon virtual manufacturing, a process that employs 3D models to create products faster and cheaper. Of course, if you want some help designing furniture, you can always turn to one of the capsule collections from guest experts, while still expecting the same price point. Most pieces from The Inside retail for around $300.

“We want living spaces to be the backdrop of people’s lives and every bit as unique as their individual personalities,” Lemieux, CEO and founder of The Inside, said in a statement. “The Inside will transform the way people shop for furniture and interiors by making it less onerous, infusing as much joy and personality into the buying experience as the products themselves. Leveraging technology, we can for the first time detach value from price and create an assortment of styles for any mood.”

At launch, The Inside will have around 800 SKUs (which is to say, furniture choices) in made-to-order printed fabric, providing a wealth of design options.

“Our ability to bring designs directly from the runway to someone’s home will be a shock for the industry,” Lemieux concluded. “We want to give customers something very special, very quickly, and at a price that makes refreshing their style attainable.”