This fragrance diffuser is one of my favorite smart home gadgets of 2025

The Aera Smart Diffuser on a table
Jon Bitner / Digital Trends

We’re about halfway through 2025, and it’s a year that’s been filled with cool smart home products. From a robot vacuum with a robotic arm to a portable misting fan that’s perfect for the impending summer heat, I’ve had the pleasure of testing out dozens of truly unique products. Yet somehow, my favorite smart home gadget of 2025 (so far) is the Aera Smart Fragrance Diffuser — a tiny little device that sits in the corner of my home and works tirelessly to fill my home with invigorating scents.

Living in a small space has its drawbacks. Scents from the kitchen, bathroom, and my makeshift home gym all comingle to create an environment that can sometimes be… uninviting. I’ve used candles and found them to do a good job of refreshing my home, but they need to be constantly monitored and aren’t the best way to keep a home smelling clean every hour of the day.

That’s where the Aera Smart Diffuser comes into play. This sleek device can be programmed to operate on a daily schedule, activating when you need a bit of fresh air without any manual input. Want to wake up each morning to a burst of citrus? Prefer to come home from work to a condo that smells like a beach house? Aera makes it easy.

The top of the Aera Diffuser
Jon Bitner / Digital Trends

Part of why the Aera is one of the best gadgets I’ve tested in 2025 is its ease of use. It does exactly what it sets out to do without any fuss. After plugging in the device and inserting a capsule, you can easily adjust the fragrance levels directly from the diffuser. I haven’t experienced any hiccups with its performance, its design is sleek and streamlined, and it has a tangible (smellable?) impact on my daily life. Too many smart home devices are bogged down with lots of unnecessary fluff and unused features. And while I appreciate all of these tiny things as a tech writer, sometimes it’s nice to have a device that just works without any need to wade through menu after menu.

Ease of use and excellent performance are the main reasons the Aera is so compelling, but it’s the mobile app that truly makes this a versatile smart home device.

The mobile app lets you program in operating schedules and quickly adjust its power. Picking up guests? Load up your mobile app and boost its fragrance levels remotely — ensuring they’re greeted with a welcoming home. Schedules are even more useful, as they let me run the device when I first wake up, take a short break while cooking lunch, then kick on again in the afternoon. I also turn it back on right before I go to sleep, ensuring there’s a pleasant scent rolling through the air as I get ready for bed.

The Aera app on a smartphone
Aera

All those things are impossible to do with candles and other fragrance solutions like traditional plug-ins. The scents themselves seem more natural than the competition — I’ve tested out several different capsules, and each one offered a pleasant fragrance that was easy on the nose and less artificial than your cheaper alternatives. You can even buy sample packs to test the waters before springing for a $60 investment. The brand is launching even more fragrances, and I’ll be testing these out soon — check back in a few weeks for my updated opinion (though, if they’re anything like the existing lineup, they should be fantastic).

The Aera isn’t without a few faults. It doesn’t have the best smart home connectivity, meaning it won’t sync with Google Home, Alexa, or Apple Home. But its native smartphone app gets the job done. And once you’ve programmed in a schedule, you’ll only be diving back in for one-off occasions (like giving your home a fragrance boost for visitors).  Beyond that, it’s a smart home device that largely runs itself. It does make a noticeable hissing sound when diffusing hypoallergenic fragrances into the air, though that’s to be expected with this type of device. And since it doesn’t produce smoke or have a significant impact on air quality, it’s an easy noise to live with.

The Aera Smart Diffuser is a bit expensive — the diffuser comes in two sizes, starting at $95 for a Mini Diffuser and $200 for a full-size device. You’ll then have to load them with scents, which cost around $60. Depending on your settings, expect to get around 60 days of usage out of a single capsule. That’s pretty good longevity, and I’ve found that over time, the price should fall in line with the constant purchase of premium candles. So while it’s certainly a hefty upfront expense, you’re getting a premium, long-lasting product.

Sleek, powerful, and truly automated, the Aera Diffuser is exactly what I seek in a smart device. It delivers on its promise for a streamlined, fragrance-filled home, and it does so without any gimmicks. It’s an elegant solution for filling your home with appealing scents, and it’s a great little piece of engineering. Here’s hoping the back half of 2025 is filled with just as many surprises — and maybe a few holiday-themed scents to keep my house cozy during the cold Rocky Mountain winters.

Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
