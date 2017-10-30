Get an entire kitchen’s worth of appliances for under $5K with Thor Kitchen

Why it matters to you Looking to get a professional grade kitchen without breaking the bank? Thor Kitchen can help.

You may not live in a restaurant (as much as you may want to), but that doesn’t mean you can’t live the restaurant experience every day — at least, insofar as your kitchen is concerned. Thor Kitchen, known best for its pro-style kitchen appliances, is now offering customers a complete kitchen suite for less than $5,000. This suite boasts a stainless steel range, ventilation hood, refrigerator, and dishwasher. And given that just one of these appliances could cost north of $5,000, this seems to be a pretty reasonable method by which to bring a restaurant into your home.

“Our goal is to bring real pro-style products to more people,” said Kyle You, Thor Kitchen managing director. “Up until this point, pro-style appliances have always had a premium price, preventing home chefs from having their dream kitchen. Now, instead of settling for just a pro-style range, you can have a full pro-style kitchen for the same price.”

Included in the full kitchen is a 30-inch free-standing gas range, which features a convection oven, heavy-duty continuous cast-iron cooking grates, four-burner range, halogen lighting, automatic reignition, and a blue porcelain oven interior. There’s also the Professional Series Under Cabinet Range Hood, which comes with a figerprint-proof stainless steel finish, a three-speed fan touch control, and commercial-style stainless steel baffle filters.

As for the 36-inch 4-Door French Door Freestanding Refrigerator, you’ll be able to enjoy counter depth French doors, two freezer drawers, a full-width chiller drawer, an automatic ice maker, and high-efficiency LED lighting. The dual evaporators found in the fridge’s Twin Cooling system promise to prevent moisture and odor transfer, and freezer burn to boot.

Finally, there’s a 24-inch Professional Series Stainless Steel Dishwasher, which makes use of three spray arms (with a jet sprayer), as well as a steam-assist mode, and a soil-sensing “Smart Wash” system that will help you decide on the best cycle for your particular load. Plus, a multiple filter system claims to save water and energy.

All of Thor Kichen’s products promise a full two-year warranty on both parts and labor, so you can rest assured that you’ll have a high-functioning kitchen for years to come.