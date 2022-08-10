Tineco Pure One S15 PET vacuum review: A chore no more MSRP $500.00 Score Details DT Editors' Choice “Tineco Pure One S15 PET is a powerful vacuum that’s built around mobility and versatility.” Pros Cordless design

Included docking station

Versatile add-ons

Incredible cleaning power Cons Short runtime

Vacuums have seen heaps of innovation over the past few years, with robot vacuums, dual-purpose mop vacuums, and cordless vacuums all jockeying for your attention. The Tineco Pure One S15 PET falls into the latter category, serving as a cordless vacuum that’s angled toward pet owners — although it’s an easy recommendation for every household.

With a sleek design, multiple nozzle attachments, and impressive cleaning power, the Tineco Pure One S15 PET is a versatile machine that makes it easy to capture every speck of dust from every nook and cranny. Its battery life leaves a bit to be desired, but that’s a small knock on an otherwise feature-complete vacuum.

Built for everything

The Pure One S15 PET requires just a few minutes of assembly before you’re ready to roll. Simply click on the dual-tube assembly, pick your nozzle, and you’re off to the races. It also comes with a nifty charging dock to hold the Pure One S15 when not in use, along with all its attachments.

These attachments are a huge part of why this Tineco is such a success. Not only does it come with a standard vacuum attachment, but there’s also a dusting brush, crevice tool, and mini power brush — which is essentially a smaller version of the standard vacuum for hard-to-reach spaces or fabric covered with pet fur. These all work exactly as intended, with no loss of suction across the entire repertoire.

The Pure One S15’s portable, cordless design makes vacuuming a breeze.

The standard vacuum attachment is a particular standout, as it’s engineered with ZeroTangle Technology, ensuring no hair — or other debris — gets caught in the brushes. I’ve been using the Tineco extensively for the past few weeks in a household filled with long-haired humans and molting doggos, and I’ve yet to have anything get trapped in the brushes. That’s a marked improvement from my old vacuum and legion of robot vacuums — which require constant detangling and maintenance.

The versatility and thoughtful design don’t end there. Tineco also gives you the option to turn the Pure One S15 PET into a handheld vacuum. With the press of a button, you can easily remove the dual-tube assembly and transform the product into a handheld powerhouse. Cleaning the interior of your car, getting crumbs out of couch cushions, or sucking up whatever’s lurking under your fridge is remarkably easy.

The Pure One S15’s portable, cordless design makes vacuuming a breeze regardless of how you’re using it, although it can get a bit heavy during extended use. The battery pack and dustbin are located at the back of the vacuum near your wrist, which means twisting, turning, or raising the nozzle above your head can be tiresome for marathon cleaning sessions. It’s a minor complaint, but one that’ll be noticeable if you’re coming from a traditional vacuum (which carries its weight near the bottom) or some other stick vacuums.

The LED display is simple, elegant, and effective.

But the Tineco Pure One S15 PET isn’t built for marathon cleaning sessions. In fact, turned up to maximum power, the device only runs for about 10 minutes. That can be substantially improved by leaving it on Auto, which will detect the appropriate amount of suction for the job at hand and automatically change power as needed. Using this, you can easily get up to 40 minutes of runtime.

Sleek display and iLoop technology

The Pure One S15’s ability to modulate its suction is a result of the iLoop Smart Dust Sensor, which detects the levels of dirt and dust to quickly adjust its power output. You’ll know it’s working by sound alone (the vacuum is remarkably quiet unless it’s detected lots of debris), but there’s also a visual indicator built into a futuristic-looking LED display. This will fluctuate from red to blue as a surface becomes clean, letting you know if you should give an area a second pass.

This LED display is also where you’ll find the current battery level or other notifications. Quite frankly, it’s a beautiful display. Simple, elegant, and effective, the LED screen makes the Tineco feel like the premium, $500 vacuum that it is.

Five-stage filtration for a fresher home

A vacuum can look good and offer versatile form factors, but all is for naught if it’s unsuccessful in cleaning your home. And while the S15 is both stylish and versatile, its cleaning prowess is arguably more impressive. Dirt is sent through a five-stage filtration process, which includes a mesh filter, prefilter, and HEPA filter, which successfully captures every bit of dust that comes barreling through its nozzles.

Once you’re done cleaning for the day, the dustbin features a contactless dump lever that’ll instantly empty all its contents. This works surprisingly well, although if you overpack the bin with dog fur, it’ll get clumped and become less likely to work. In those instances, you’ll either have to gently tap the side of the bin or pull out the dirt yourself.

Regular maintenance is as easy as ensuring all filters are free of dust, with the mesh filter, prefilter, and HEPA filter all being easily removable for a quick cleaning. There’s also a fairly basic smartphone app that’ll help keep track of all your cleaning.

Our take

The Tineco Pure One S15 PET is the only vacuum you’ll ever need. Powerful, versatile, and wireless for added convenience, it’ll turn this chore into the easiest task on your to-do list. Its battery might be a bit weak for larger households, but that’s a small complaint about an otherwise feature-complete product.

Is there a better alternative?

The Tineco Pure One S15 PET is arguably one of the best cordless vacuums on the market. You can upgrade to an LCD screen and voice commands with the Pure One S15 Pro, or you can check out high-end models from Dyson like the V8 Absolute. You’ll also want to peruse our list of the best vacuums for some other ideas — although the Tineco Pure One S15 PET should be near the top of your list.

How long will it last?

Your purchase comes with a two-year warranty, although regular maintenance and care should allow the Tineco to last much longer. When treated with care, we wouldn’t be surprised to see this product last for a very, very long time.

Should you buy it?

Yes. Its price tag is a bit hefty, but there’s no doubt that you’re getting what you pay for. The vacuum is so easy to use and so versatile that I’ve found myself vacuuming more than I would with a lesser product. So if you need the motivation to get up and clean, the Pure One S15 PET is the answer.

Editors' Recommendations