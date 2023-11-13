 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The TP-Link Tapo C120 is an affordable security camera designed for all environments

Jon Bitner
By
The Tapo C120 installed on a fence.
TP-Link

Tapo, a TP-Link brand known for crafting affordable smart home products, has just launched the C120 Indoor/Outdoor Home Security Camera. The Tapo C120 carries a low price of $40, but it’s packed full of sought-after features like 2K video capture, HD night vision, and IP66 weatherproofing.

Tapo designed the C120 to be cheap to purchase and convenient to install anywhere on your property. Along with its affordable price, the camera includes a 9.8-foot power cord to reach far-away outlets. It’s also built with a magnetic base that lets you quickly mount it to metal surfaces. If you can’t find any metal on your property or in your home, you can use the included flexible mount.

Recommended Videos

Other frugal features include free person, pet, and vehicle detection and support for local storage via a microSD card slot. To gain access to a 30-day video clip history and rich notifications with snapshots, you’ll need to pick up a Tapo Care Premium subscription (which costs 3.49 per month).

Related

The main drawbacks to the camera appear to be its quirky design and wired connection. Corners had to be cut somewhere to get this down to just $40 — and it looks like most were cut when it comes to the camera’s aesthetics. It’s essentially a large circle with a flexible base, and it looks a bit like the iconic Pixar lamp.

And while the wired connection may not be an issue if installed indoors, draping it across your yard or over your roof can be cumbersome.

Looking for more of the best home security cameras? Then check out our roundup that includes products from Arlo, Blink, and Nest.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Arlo Pro 4 vs. Arlo Pro 5S: which security camera comes out on top?
The Arlo Pro 4 home security camera installed outdoors.

Arlo is responsible for two of the best smart security cameras on the market -- the Arlo Pro 4 and the Arlo Pro 5S. The Pro 5S clocks in at $250, while the older Pro 4 is a bit cheaper at $200. But is it really worth dropping an extra $50 to snag the newer Arlo Pro 5S? From video quality and built-in extras to power usage and more, here’s everything you need to know about the Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Pro 5S security cameras before making a purchase.
Resolution and night video

Both the Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Pro 5S capture footage with a resolution of up to 2K. They also support HDR, making most images crisp and easy to decipher. You’ll also benefit from color night vision and a 160-degree viewing angle. In other words, both security cameras produce high-end footage that’s easy on the eyes.

Read more
Blink Wired Floodlight Camera offers heaps of features and an affordable price tag
The Blink Wired Floodlight installed outside.

Blink, an Amazon-owned company that produces a wide variety of smart home gadgets, today announced the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera. The affordable device clocks in at just $99 yet manages to offer 1080p video capture, 2,600 lumens of LED lighting, motion detection, and several other premium features.

While Blink’s catalog is comprised of several indoor and outdoor cameras, this is the company’s first true floodlight. Previously, homeowners needed to purchase a Floodlight Mount for the Blink Outdoor Camera, and even then they would only benefit from 700 lumens of LED lights. The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera, meanwhile, is a standalone product that doesn’t require a secondary purchase -- pick it up for $99, and you’re ready for installation.

Read more
Are smart security cameras worth installing?
Arlo camera installed outside.

If you’re looking to protect your home, few options are as powerful (and affordable) as security cameras. The market has exploded with new products over the past few years, and today you’ll find a wide variety of smart home security cameras that are easy to install, carry reasonable price tags, and offer you peace of mind while out of town. But are smart security cameras worth installing?

The short answer? Yes -- smart security cameras make a lot of sense for the majority of homes. However, there are a few caveats to consider. Here’s a closer look at whether you should install a smart security camera in 2023.
Check with your HOA and local government first

Read more