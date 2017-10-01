Walmart goes after Amazon with Uniquely J, an upscale Jet.com product line

“Uniquely J is yet another way is innovating for the metro millennial,” spokeswoman Meredith Klein told the New York Post. “From the boldly designed packaging, to the fun, witty label copy and quality ingredients – everything was designed with this metro consumer in mind.”

Given Amazon’s recently completed acquisition of Whole Foods, it comes as little surprise that Walmart is now stepping up to ensure that it doesn’t fall out of vogue with younger consumers, many of whom do the majority of their shopping on the internet. And while Walmart has always been known for its low prices, it hasn’t always been able to hang its hat on quality. But that might be shifting with the Jet.com purchase and the launch of Uniquely J. According to retail consultant Burt Flickinger, who the Post claims has insights into Walmart’s plans, Uniquely J “will be better quality than many of the national name brands.”