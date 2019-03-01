Digital Trends
Walmart knocks down prices on Google Home devices and bundles

Bruce Brown
Google Home‘s position among the two top dogs in smart speaker-based digital connected homes is secure (Amazon Echo is the other leader). If you’re still deciding between Google Home and Amazon Echo, consider this: Walmart consistently has the best deals available on Google Home devices and bundles.

You can order online for home delivery or in-store pickup or go to a Walmart Superstore to check out and buy Google Home products while you’re there. Note that if you find a lower price than marked on an item in a Walmart store, whether you find it on Walmart.com or any other authorized Google Home reseller, store personnel will price match, so you always get the best deal.

We’ve found the current best discounts on Google Home devices and bundles on Walmart.com and put them all in one place. If you’re just starting or adding to your smart home configuration or the easiest way to stream TV content and cast your smartphone content to your TV set, these four deals can help you save up to $30.

Google Home — $30 off

how to set up your google home device io 5 2 1500x1000
Google Home is the leader of the pack. You get the same functionality in the smaller and less expensive Google Home Mini, but the Google Home has what Google calls a “high-excursion speaker.” If you want a smart speaker that can answer questions, control smart home devices, help with your calendar, tasks, and reminders, the two devices are equal. Both can also play music, but the Google Home speaker system can fill a room with a rich sound. If you want to listen to good quality music from your digital assistant, take advantage of the sale price.

Normally priced $129, the Google Home is just $99 while this sale lasts. Free 2-day shipping is included, if ordered today it will arrive by Monday, March 4.

Google Home Mini 2-Pack — $20 off

Google Home Mini Review
The Google Home Mini 2-Pack costs less than a single Google Home smart speaker. With just two Minis you could have one in the kitchen or family room and another in your office or bedroom. You’ll likely find reasons why having a smart speaker within hearing distance in every room is a convenient way to access entertainment, ask questions about almost anything, and control smart home devices.

The usual cost for one Google Home Mini is $39, but the Mini 2-Pack is just $58 during this sale.  If you want to spread Google Home devices throughout your home, or need to add a couple, hop on this deal to save. Order online today to receive the Google Home Mini 2-pack by Monday, March 4. Shipping is free.

Google Smart TV Kit: Google Home Mini and Chromecast, Walmart exclusive — $10 off

walmart google home deals bundles smart tv kit mini and chromecast
The Google Smart TV Kit, which includes a Google Home Mini and a Chromecast, gives you several options. You can pair the two devices and control streaming media on your television. You can also use the Chromecast separately with your smartphone, using the Google Home app to control your TV and to mirror your smartphone display on your television screen. In the second scenario, you’ll have the Google Home Mini smart speaker to place in another room in the house. This bundle is a Walmart exclusive.

Regularly $74, the Google Home Smart TV Kit is just $64 during this sale. If you want to upgrade your television experience and pick up a Google Home Mini at an attractive price, this deal is for you. Note that if you go to a Walmart store to look at or buy this bundle, you may not find it with the usual Google Home display in the computer section of the store’s electronics department. You’ll be more likely to find the Google Home Smart TV Kit in the TV controller and accessory section of the store. The bundle is currently available online for free 2-day shipping to arrive Monday, March 4.

Google Home Hub Chalk with FREE YouTube Music Premium — $20 off

walmart google home deals bundles hub lifestyle 2
The Google Home Hub with Free YouTube Music Premium is a double deal. The bonus is the $20 price cut on the Google Home Hub, which adds a 7-inch touchscreen display to Google Assistant voice-addressable Google Home smart speaker. The Home Hub also has a full range speaker for improved sound. Digital voice assistants are excellent information sources whether for recipes, how-to instructions, to check your calendar, or even to keep up with the news. The Google Home Hub adds the visual dimension for quick-glance reference to the weather and headlines, photo display, showing step-by-step cooking instructions, and viewing live video feeds from smart home security monitoring cameras and video doorbells.

The second deal-within-the-deal with this Google Home Hub sales is three months of ad-free YouTube Music Premium, a total $30 extra savings.

Normally priced at $149, the Google Home Hub is just $129 for this sale, including three months of YouTube Music Premium for free (normally $10 per month). So the overall savings is $50 if you count the music subscription, but even if you don’t, $20 savings on the Hub is sweet. The Google Home Hub is available and stock for 2-day free shipping.

