Smart Home

The weirdest cooling gadgets currently available on Amazon

These gadgets may be weird, but they'll help keep you cool during the summer

John Velasco
By

Amazon is like a jungle — you can find just about everything under the sun ranging from the exotic, all the way to the ordinary. When it comes to tech gadgets, though, some of us may have that impulsive nature to spring ahead and buy without proper thought. It’s made more poignant when you’re in desperation.

Take, for example, the recent heat wave that struck most of the nation. The heat and humidity can cause some folks to be more lenient when it comes to spending habits when they’re looking for relief, so it’s possible for them to buy without hesitation. Yes, we have gadgets and gizmos that can provide relief from the tormenting weather, like some smart beds and thermostats, but the devices we’re going to be diving into here are odd, to say the least, especially for the tech community.

The products below aren’t conventional, nor do they come to mind first when you’re thinking about stuff that can help you stay cool. If you’re daring enough to try something new, however, or just downright desperate, then check out some of the gear below that you can buy on Amazon right now.

FecPecu Hand Free Fan

There’s no denying this one looks weird. It’s like a monstrosity born from the marriage of one of those around-the-neck-style headphones and a portable fan, but the FecPecu Hand Free Fan aims to help keep you cool by delivering a constant breeze to your face. Just one look, it’s really hard to imagine that this thing is for real because it looks obnoxious. But you know what? It seems legit enough because it has received a generous rating from various reviewers.

Featuring dual fans that can be articulated in almost any way, it’ll blast a breeze toward your face at three adjustable speeds. And for those looking to have a pleasant smell to accompany the breeze, there’s a built-in aroma box to add the fragrance of your liking. Battery-powered and charged via a Micro USB port, you can just about bring the FecPecu Hand Free Fan anywhere! The only problem you’re likely to encounter are the stares you’ll receive in public.

G2T N1 PlusElectric Neck Warming and Cooling Scarf

An alternative way of cooling down is by applying something cold directly to your body. The next gadget is actually marketed as an electric neck-warming and cooling scarf. You wear this gadget around your neck to help cool you off. Now, at first glance, it looks rather strange, but G2T’s device can easily pass for a pair of headphones.

The bigger question is, how does it work? Amazon’s listing details all the specs and main features, but doesn’t go into detail about how the device operates. It does require a separate power source, however, so if you plan on using it on the go, you’ll need to carry a power bank. Based on the info that’s provided, it doesn’t require any coolants of any kind to work, meaning there’s no need to add water or ice to it. Hopefully, it’s not entirely reliant on the fans. But, hey, it’ll absorb the heat around your neck if you need the extra comfort of staying cool.

USB Type-C and Lightning port fans

You’ve seen them before — probably at some discount store — but the quickest and most inexpensive way for you to stay cool is by using these attachable fans that affix to your smartphone. Available for USB-C-equipped Android phones and Apple products featuring a Lightning port, these fans are convenient to set up and juiced using your smartphone. Pop them on if you need some relief from the heat! The best part? They’re typically available for under $10.

Handheld Misting Fan

A step up from the attachable fan for smartphones, the various handheld misting fans on Amazon offer even more relief because they spray a mist while blowing air. They’re also battery-powered for easy operation, and rechargeable via USB. This particular model even features the ability to change colors, allowing you to cycle through LEDs embedded in the fan. Not only will it cool you with mist, but it will make you look cool while in use. As you might expect, they’re a smidge more expensive than the aforementioned attachable fans, so expect to pay around $20.

Personal Air Cooler 4-in-1 Air Space Conditioner

Fans are great, but there’s no comparison to an air conditioner. And that’s exactly what’s last on our list here, a portable AC unit that’s USB-powered. Not only is this cube-sized contraption a cooling fan, but it also acts as both a humidifier and air purifier. If that wasn’t enough, it even features color-changing LEDs that can adapt to your mood.

The premise is rather interesting with this personal model, too. To blast air that’s cooler than your ordinary fan, you’re required to fill it up with water and ice, which makes sense. From there, it delivers an uninterrupted wave of chill air — perfect for those extra warm days. Best of all, you’re not spending a fortune, as this particular model can be purchased for under $40.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best laptops of 2019
scout video doorbell has premium features at an affordable price alarm hero image
Smart Home

Scout Video Doorbell combines premium features at an affordable price

Scout Alarm introduced the Scout Video Doorbell, a smart home security device that works with or without a Scout Security System. Scout's Video Doorbell ticks all major video doorbell checkboxes and adds premium features for under $100.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon air purifier deals for allergy season coway ap 1512hh mighty 1500x1000
Deals

Breathe easy with the Coway Mighty air purifier, now 26% less on Amazon

One of the oldest but best air purifier models is the Coway AP-1512HH Mighty, which topped our list of the best air purifiers for allergies. This aptly named air purifier is available on Amazon for only $170, which is $60 off of its…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
philips air fryers amazon price cut twin turbostar technology xxl airfryer with fat reducer digital interface 3lb 4qt hd9650
Deals

Eat with less guilt as Amazon cuts up to 44% off Philips air fryers

An air fryer uses specialized hot air and heating technology to fry your favorite foods with little to no oil. This is a perfect moment to get one as Amazon gives huge discounts of up to 44% on Philips Air fryers.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
please dont mount your tv over the fireplace 3 1500x946
Home Theater

Reasons not to mount a TV over your fireplace, and how to do it anyway

Mounting a TV above your fireplace may be popular and it might even seem appealing, but we have some concerns. We've got a list of reasons why placing your digital picture machine over a fire should be avoided, if at all possible.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Parker Hall
best smart home deals for prime day amazon echo and google 123
Deals

Prime Day smart home deals, what we saw in 2019 and what to expect for 2020

Prime Day 2019 has come and gone, and it's time to consider Prime Day 2020. Prime Day 2019 was bigger for Amazon than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Amazon smart home devices topped the charts in units sold.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Smart Home

Keep your food cold and at eye level with these french door refrigerators

If you have your eye on a french door refrigerator as a new addition to your collection of kitchen appliances, we've done the research for you and rounded up the best ones on the market right now.
Posted By Gia Liu
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are ending, but you can still get great bargains

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the deals have ended. Amazon will continue to have sales through Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and all the way through Prime Day 2020.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Amazon Echo Show 5 review
Smart Home

Should you buy the Echo Show 5, or spend more for the Echo Show 2?

How does the new Echo Show 5 compare to the more expensive Echo Show 2nd generation? We break down the similarities and differences between the two smart displays to help you choose the best option.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Amazon van
Smart Home

Amazon adds to its delivery fleet with orders for at least 2,237 more vans

Do you know a company besides Amazon that is "North America's leading online ecommerce and fulfillment company?" Spartan Fleet Vehicles didn't mention Amazon, but that's how they described a customer that ordered 2,237 delivery vans.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Nest Hub Max Hands-On Review
Smart Home

Google Home and Nest Hub will now answer certain commands with a chime

Google Home and Nest Hub devices will now answer smart light controls with a chime instead of a long verbal response as long as the lights are in the same room as the device itself.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
satechi dual smart outlet works with homekit siri
Smart Home

The Satechi Dual Smart Outlet is a HomeKit-compatible smart plug

The Satechi Dual Smart Outlet is a HomeKit-compatible smart plug with real-time energy monitoring. Set up routines, keep an eye on your utility costs, and bring automation to your old appliances.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
tp link wifi range extender re450 amazon deal
Deals

TP-Link’s award-winning Wi-Fi range extender gets massive 36% discount on Amazon

This school year, make sure your children get strong Wi-Fi connections where they study at home. One way to do this without breaking the bank is with the TP-Link Wi-Fi Range Extender RE450. Get it for only $64 on Amazon today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
ikea sonos symfonisk
Product Review

Sonos and Ikea’s brilliant $99 Bookshelf speaker redefines the segment

With a surprisingly versatile design, great sound, and a killer price, the $99 Ikea-Sonos Symfonisk Bookshelf speaker makes a strong case for putting music in every room of your home.
Posted By Simon Cohen
why buy overpriced ces 2019 gadgets when your smartphone can do the job orii device
News

2 years after its Kickstarter debut, the Orii Smart Ring finally goes on sale

The long-awaited Orii Smart Ring is now available for purchase for $199, with a new version on the way in the next few months that will implement gesture control for smart lights.
Posted By Patrick Hearn