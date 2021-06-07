  1. Smart Home
Which Ring Video Doorbell should you buy on Prime Day?

In the world of video doorbells, Ring has made a name for itself for its countless models over the years — stretching as far back as 2015 with the original model’s release. Since then, it’s gone on to encompass a wide range of models and price points. Knowing that Prime Day deals are on the horizon, you’ll need to know which Ring video doorbell you should buy. Naturally, you can expect several Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals, but we’ll keep the list simple so you can simply focus on them instead and have fewer things to juggle around with your search!

Top of the list belongs to none other than an update to the original Ring that kicked things off for the company in 2015. The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) strikes a balance with its affordable cost, simple installation, and privacy features. It has all the hallmark features that have made Ring a household name, like motion detection, 1080p video capture, two-way communication, and a rechargeable battery. Even though it’s not the cheapest in Ring’s current lineup, it’s very close to it.

When it comes to the cream of the crop, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is chock full of features that make it the premier Ring to beat. Notably, it has the unique ability to sense exactly where visitors are detected using radar technology — effectively providing users with a bird’s eye view of a map that pinpoints spots where people were detected on your property. In addition to this, it features the highest resolution in any Ring video doorbell at 1536p, giving even more detail and field of view to see who’s at the door.

On the other end of the spectrum, there’s the ultra affordable Ring Video Doorbell Wired. As the name implies, this doorbell requires a hard wired connection for power — unlike the other models that feature rechargeable batteries. While it may seem like a limitation, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired may be exactly what some people are looking for as a low-cost solution that can still properly allow them to answer any doorbell rings through the comfort of the Ring app. If you’re on a tight budget, this is arguably the best solution that has all of the core Ring features intact.

Newest among the crop, the Ring Video Doorbell 4 is a top contender in the lineup because of its rich security features, durable build quality, accurate motion alerts, and excellent night vision. Rather than having an integrated rechargeable battery, it’s a removable one here with the Ring Video Doorbell 4 — making it super convenient to recharge. Video recording is captured at 1080p much like most of the other models, but it features a 160-degree horizontal and 84-degree vertical field of view. One unique feature present here that’s not on many other Ring video doorbells is pre-roll, which effectively captures four seconds of video footage prior to when a motion event is triggered.

Today’s best Ring Doorbell deals

If you can’t wait until Prime Day, there are several fantastic Ring Doorbell deals you can shop right now. We’ve rounded up the best below.
Expires soon

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus

$200 $230
The Video Doorbell 3 Plus is equipped with 1080p HD video, two-way audio, and a pre-roll feature that captures four extra seconds of video to show you what triggered the motion sensor.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

$170 $250
For ease of installation, it uses existing doorbell wiring. It boasts motion-activated alerts, two-way talk, and live stream HD video viewing.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

All-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Dot

$220 $250
Bundled deal with a Ring Video Doorbell 3 and an Echo Dot (3rd Gen). Compared to VDB 2, the VDB 3 has improved detection, privacy zones, audio privacy, and dual-band Wi-Fi.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5

$230 $270
A great bundle for those who want to answer the door from anywhere, even if they don't have their phone on them. Stick the Echo Show in the living room and anyone can see who is at the door.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ring Video Doorbell 3

$180 $200
Increase security in your doorstep with the Video Doorbell 3. Download the Ring app on your phone to see as well and listen and speak to visitors, delivery people, and anyone at your front door.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro

$140
Save on a Ring Video Doorbell Pro that been refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new.
Buy at Amazon

