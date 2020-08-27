All Fortnite season 4 week 1 challenges and how to complete them

Fortnite has teamed up with Marvel once again — this time, for the battle royale’s fourth season of chapter 2. As always, the season comes with new weekly challenges for you to complete, and the first week’s challenges are live right now. The list features eight challenges — ranging in difficulty — from opening chests to eliminating the sinister Doctor Doom in his hideout. Some of them might cause some difficulties, which is where we come in.

In this guide, we’ll go through all eight challenges and show you everything you’ll need to know about completing them — along with tips and tricks to make it as easy as possible. Here’s how to complete all of Fortnite’s season 4 week 1 challenges.

List of Fortnite’s week 1 challenges

Search Chests at Dirty Docks (7)

Eliminations at Holly Hedges (3)

Collect Floating Rings at Misty Meadows (4)

Eliminate Stark Robots at Quinjet Patrol landing sites (5)

Gas a vehicle up at Lazy Lake

Deal damage to opponents with Stark Industries Energy Rifles (1,000)

Eliminate Doctor Doom at Doom’s Domain (3)

Deal damage to opponents at Craggy Cliffs (500)

Search Chests at Dirty Docks (7)

Starting things off is a relatively straightforward challenge for opening seven chests at Dirty Docks. This area is located to the far east of the map and is ripe with shipping containers and chests for you to open. You can complete this challenge in any mode, but we recommend trying it in Team Rumble since you’re able to respawn — though, keep in mind this can be completed over the course of many games. You don’t have to find all seven chests in one go.

We had luck finding chests inside the warehouses in this area, but there are plenty outside, too. From what we’ve gathered, there are well over seven chests in this area. So as long as you get there quickly, you should be able to find seven in a couple of games. Remember, bring a friend with you if you’re having trouble.

Eliminations at Holly Hedges (3)

If you start work on this challenge close to the start of week 1, you should have no issues finding players to eliminate in Holly Hedges. When we jumped in, we counted 10 players who all landed there, likely with the purpose of trying to complete the challenge themselves. Finding enemies isn’t the issue — though eliminating them might give you trouble. What we’ve found that helps is to go inside a house in Holly Hedges, stock up on loot (grab shields, ammo, and a decent weapon), and try to take out players who are battling one another.

If you use this method, you should be able to finish what another player started, making it much easier to snag the elimination. Otherwise, bring a squad with you to help lower your opponents’ health before finishing them off yourself. You don’t have to deal all the damage — as long as you get the kill, it’ll count. Again, this one is cumulative and can be done across multiple matches.

Collect Floating Rings at Misty Meadows (4)

This is a collectible challenge, and it requires you to grab all four rings in Misty Meadows. They are found scattered across the rooftops of the area but are unmarked, so you’ll want to reference the images below to find them. Simply walk through them to collect them, and you’ll get credit. After you collect one, it will disappear, so you know it counted.

The one thing to note is that you have to collect all four of them — you can’t just collect the same one by backing out and starting a new match. Luckily, they’re all within close proximity to one another, so as long as you stay away from other players, you should be able to grab all four in one go.

Ring one

Ring one is located on the roof of the clock tower on the west side of Misty Meadows.

Ring two

Ring two is across from ring one, to the east, on the roof of a nearby building.

Ring three

This one is southeast of the previous one, on the roof of a small pavilion.

Ring four

The final ring is found south of the previous ring, on the roof of a small building.

Eliminate Stark Robots at Quinjet Patrol landing sites (5)

At the start of each match in season four, you’ll see multiple jets fly past the bus before you drop down. These jets — or Quinjet Patrol, as they’re referred to — will land at random locations around the map and are guarded by Stark Robots. The good news is that these locations — although random — are always marked on the map. The hardest part is finding a weapon quickly before other players swoop in and take your kills.

Your best bet is to pick a secluded Quinjet Patrol to land at so you don’t have other players to worry about. This is easier said than done, but try to land at one that is far away to decrease the chance of running into other players. We also recommend to not land directly on (or even next to) the jets. Instead, land close by so you can stock up on gear before going in for the kill. Depending on where the Quinjet Patrol has landed, the closest spot with weapons might not be very close at all.

But we’d still recommend to stock up beforehand because attempting to take out all five Stark Robots with your pickaxe will not work in your favor. Even coming equipped with a low-level handgun will do wonders — just don’t show up empty-handed.

Gas a vehicle up at Lazy Lake

Out of all the week 1 challenges, this is likely the easiest since you don’t have to do much to complete it. For this one, land at Lazy Lake (which is found on the east side of the map), pick one of the two gas stations at that location, and fill up one of the vehicles parked nearby. We opted to visit the gas station on the west side of this area since there were fewer people there. Pick whichever one is less busy, grab the pump, and, after you interact with the vehicle, you’ll get credit for completing this challenge.

Deal damage to opponents with Stark Industries Energy Rifles (1,000)

In reference to the previous challenge for eliminating Stark Robots, this challenge requires you to deal 1,000 damage with the Stark Industries Energy Rifles, which are dropped by the aforementioned robots. Remember, they’re found at the Quinjet Patrol landing sites, which are marked on the map. What’s great about this challenge is that you don’t have to deal damage to other players. You can actually stack this with the challenge for eliminating Stark Robots by taking out one and using its rifle to eliminate the rest.

Each robot has 100 health, so you can complete nearly half of the challenge by taking out four of the five with a Stark Industries Energy Rifle. Use the video above for reference (the same method can be used to take out the robots). Once you’ve taken them out, you can simply repeat this process or continue the match with this weapon to dish out damage. This does not need to be completed in one match, so feel free to take your time with it. As long as you damage the robots or other players, you’ll earn progress toward this challenge.

Eliminate Doctor Doom at Doom’s Domain (3)

This challenge is tricky, not just because you have to take out a tough enemy three times, but because you have to find them — a task that is easier said than done. For starters, you’ll need to head to Doom’s Domain, an area located to the north of The Authority (where Pleasant Park used to be). Doctor Doom can be found patrolling Doom’s Domain, but his spawn is reported to change often. We had luck finding Doctor Doom in the south of this area, in the underground helicopter landing pad (beneath the soccer field). He is known to spawn elsewhere, like in the large castle-looking building in the back — but we often encountered him here.

You have to eliminate him three times, meaning this has to be done over the course of three matches. Much like the previous challenge for eliminating Stark Robots at Quinjet Patrol landing sites, you’ll want to make sure you come equipped with some gear to help when taking out Doctor Doom. He isn’t too terribly difficult, but coming prepared with only your pickaxe will get you killed, for sure. Use the video above for reference.

Deal damage to opponents at Craggy Cliffs (500)

For this challenge, we highly recommend playing either duos or squads to give you more opportunities to deal damage while your opponent is down. For instance, if you’re playing solos, once you take out an enemy, they’re dead, but in squads or duos, they go down and can be revived by a teammate. While they’re in this state, you’re free to dish out even more damage, effectively cutting the amount of work you need to do in half.

As far as locating Craggy Cliffs, it’s now marked on the map and can be found in the northern portion of the map. Grab some weapons and stock up so you’re prepared when you run across an enemy in this location.

