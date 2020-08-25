  1. Gaming

Apple can’t suspend Epic Games’ developer account, judge rules

By

Epic Games has won a temporary restraining order that prevents Apple from suspending its iOS developer account.

Shortly after the two companies appeared in a virtual court hearing for their ongoing App Store dispute, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers concluded (via The Verge) that Apple’s action to restrict Epic Games’ access to supporting Unreal Engine was “retaliatory” and “poses potential significant damage to both the platform itself and to the gaming industry generally.”

“Apple has chosen to act severely, and by doing so, has impacted non-parties, and a third-party developer ecosystem. In this regard, the equities do weigh against Apple,” Judge Rodgers wrote in the court order.

Epic Games’ appeal to restore Fortnite back on the App Store, on the other hand, has been denied. Judge Rodgers found that Epic “strategically chose to breach its agreements with Apple” and disturbed the status quo.

“The Court finds that with respect to Epic Games’ motion as to its games, including Fortnite, Epic Games has not yet demonstrated irreparable harm. The current predicament appears on its own making,” she added.

So while Epic Games will be, for now, allowed to continue work on its gaming platform, Unreal Engine, Fortnite won’t return to the iOS App Store until Epic reverts the new payment system that was designed to sidestep Apple’s App Store tax.

Judge Rodgers primarily dismissed Apple’s move to hamper Epic’s access to Unreal Engine on the basis of the fact that it creates “havoc to bystanders” which in this case are third-party game developers. Last week, Microsoft, which employs Unreal Engine for its mobile racing title Forza Street, released a statement expressing support for Epic Games.

In a hearing on Monday, August 24th, Judge Rodgers had indicated her inclination towards granting relief with respect to Unreal Engine and not for Fortnite. Apple had, in its defense, argued that Epic could in the future transfer such “misconduct” to its other entities like Unreal Engine as well but it clearly did not hold in court — likely because of how many third-party gaming developers rely on Unreal Engine for offering their games on iOS.

We’ve reached out to Apple and Epic Games for further comment and we’ll update the story when we hear back.

It’s worth noting that this hearing was a preliminary one intended to restore balance temporarily and until the court can gather data and go through more detailed arguments from the parties which they’re expected to file within the next few weeks. The next court hearing is scheduled for September 28th.

