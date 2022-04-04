Fortnite brings back building, raises $144M for Ukraine

Epic returned Fortnite‘s main playlist back to the game. Players can once again explode into a two-story mansion after being sniped once from across the map in the world’s most popular battle royale. However, those that flocked to the game for the new Zero Build mode don’t have to be discouraged. The new style of play that disables building mechanics is now a separate playlist and is here to stay.

Building playlists returned to Fortnite on April 2. These classic modes were supposed to be back in players’ options much earlier on March 29, but Epic encountered a bug that hid them in the selection and discovery sections of the game. The bug was fixed shortly after, so now builders can rejoice.

There are more differences between Zero Builds and build modes than what the names suggest. To further balance a mode with a lack of builds, Epic added overshields to the buildless variant. That was likely to give players a chance to recognize danger or find where shots are coming from without dying too quickly.

The new Zero Build update also adds new mechanics to the game half a decade after its launch. Anyone playing the battle royale can now sprint, which comes complete with its own stamina bar, and mantle, which entails being able to hardcore parkour climb over ledges including those of their own and other player builds.

Our deepest thanks to everyone who joined us in supporting humanitarian relief efforts for people affected by the war in Ukraine. Together with the Fortnite community and @Xbox, we raised $144 million USD for @DirectRelief @UNICEF, @WFP, @Refugees and @WCKitchen. pic.twitter.com/lPAa8lmfJn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 4, 2022

Despite its age, Fortnite continues to be as popular as ever, especially with the continuous pour of new content. Epic Games and Xbox just finished a fundraiser in the game, which benefits people affected by the war in Ukraine by putting profits made in the in-game store towards the cause. The fundraiser raised $144 million in total.

