  1. Gaming

Fortnite brings back building, raises $144M for Ukraine

DeAngelo Epps
By

Epic returned Fortnite‘s main playlist back to the game. Players can once again explode into a two-story mansion after being sniped once from across the map in the world’s most popular battle royale. However, those that flocked to the game for the new Zero Build mode don’t have to be discouraged. The new style of play that disables building mechanics is now a separate playlist and is here to stay.

Building playlists returned to Fortnite on April 2. These classic modes were supposed to be back in players’ options much earlier on March 29, but Epic encountered a bug that hid them in the selection and discovery sections of the game. The bug was fixed shortly after, so now builders can rejoice.

There are more differences between Zero Builds and build modes than what the names suggest. To further balance a mode with a lack of builds, Epic added overshields to the buildless variant. That was likely to give players a chance to recognize danger or find where shots are coming from without dying too quickly.

The new Zero Build update also adds new mechanics to the game half a decade after its launch. Anyone playing the battle royale can now sprint, which comes complete with its own stamina bar, and mantle, which entails being able to hardcore parkour climb over ledges including those of their own and other player builds.

Our deepest thanks to everyone who joined us in supporting humanitarian relief efforts for people affected by the war in Ukraine.

Together with the Fortnite community and @Xbox, we raised $144 million USD for @DirectRelief @UNICEF, @WFP, @Refugees and @WCKitchen. pic.twitter.com/lPAa8lmfJn

&mdash; Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 4, 2022

Despite its age, Fortnite continues to be as popular as ever, especially with the continuous pour of new content. Epic Games and Xbox just finished a fundraiser in the game, which benefits people affected by the war in Ukraine by putting profits made in the in-game store towards the cause. The fundraiser raised $144 million in total.

Editors' Recommendations

Save $450 on this powerful Dell gaming laptop today

Two Dell G15 Gaming Laptops side by side and placed on a dark background.

This Alienware gaming laptop just got a $370 price cut

Alienware M15 sitting on a desk.

Halo Infinite’s next season will add two new maps

A spartan holds a ravager in Halo Infinite.

How to make a graph or chart in Google Sheets

how to make a graph in google sheets macbook user

The best Xbox One controllers for 2022

Someone holding an Xbox One controller.

Creative’s Outlier Pro ANC earbuds have massive battery life

Man wearing Creative Outlier Pro ANC earbuds.

Ethan Coen will direct a new movie for Focus Features

Ethan Coen at Rome Film Fest 2019.

Samsung S95B OLED first look: Brilliant potential

Samsung S95B OLED TV with green reptile image on-screen.

New AMD GPUs pictured, but there is some bad news

Three upcoming AMD Radeon graphics cards.

Kirby gets one step closer to EGOT with Grammy win

Kirby Star Allies review

All Fortnite chapter 3, season 2 quests

Promo art for Fortnite chapter 3, season 2.

The PlayStation VR2 can’t come soon enough

Quill approaches a giant tree with a marking on it in Moss: Book II.

The fight to keep the Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl scene alive

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl screenshot of Garfield fighting Spongebob.