How to get the Apple TV+ streaming service free for an entire year

So, there we have it: Apple has announced that its on-demand streaming service — Apple TV+ — will launch on November 1 and will cost just $5 per month ($11 less than Netflix’s equivalent 4K Ultra HD plan). But follow a simple instruction and you can access the platform for a year, for absolutely nothing per month. Interested? Here’s how to get Apple TV+ for free.

You don’t have to do much, either. That’s right — there’s no frustrating online survey and no need to hand over credit card information to activate a free trial. Instead, all you need to do is purchase a new (not necessarily a new model) Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, or Mac, and the voucher will be credited to your Apple ID, available for use from November 1.

We know, we know — you still have to part with some cash to snag a membership for free and what you’re buying is going to set you back a lot more than the $60 a year’s Apple TV+ subscription would, but let’s not forget: Apple announced a deluge of new hardware at its September event, so it’s a nice added bonus if you’re bagging a new iPad or iPhone 11.

Most importantly, Apple TV+ is obviously going to run best on an Apple TV. That means there has never been a better chance to pick up an Apple TV or Apple TV 4K — you’ll be getting the hardware and tvOS software, as well as a year’s worth of access to Apple’s own streaming platform, which is only going to get better with time (after all, a lot can happen in a year).

That’s not to say there won’t be an ample amount of content to choose from, though; Apple has poured billions into securing material for the service, including both network and exclusive shows. It’s the latter that the firm is betting big on, enlisting the help of Hollywood stars like Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, and Steve Carell to draw in viewers.

Want to learn more about Apple TV+ and all the shows headed its way? You can find everything you need to know right here.

