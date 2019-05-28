Digital Trends
Laptop Reviews

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019) hands-on review

Dell's new XPS 13 2-in-1 is a refreshing headfirst dive into Intel's Ice Lake

1 of 20
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Hands-On Review: The First Ice Lake Laptop
Dell 2019 XPS 13 2 in 1 (2019) review
Dell 2019 XPS 13 2 in 1 (2019) review
Dell 2019 XPS 13 2 in 1 (2019) review
Dell 2019 XPS 13 2 in 1 (2019) review
Dell 2019 XPS 13 2 in 1 (2019) review
Dell 2019 XPS 13 2 in 1 (2019) review
Dell 2019 XPS 13 2 in 1 (2019) review
Dell 2019 XPS 13 2 in 1 (2019) review
Dell 2019 XPS 13 2 in 1 (2019) review
Dell 2019 XPS 13 2 in 1 (2019) review
Dell 2019 XPS 13 2 in 1 (2019) review
Dell 2019 XPS 13 2 in 1 (2019) review
Dell 2019 XPS 13 2 in 1 (2019) review
Dell 2019 XPS 13 2 in 1 (2019) review
Dell 2019 XPS 13 2 in 1 (2019) review
Dell 2019 XPS 13 2 in 1 (2019) review
Dell 2019 XPS 13 2 in 1 (2019) review
Dell 2019 XPS 13 2 in 1 (2019) review
Dell 2019 XPS 13 2 in 1 (2019) review
Dell’s XPS 13 2-in-1 is first to dive into Ice Lake, but its design is the real revolution.
Dell’s XPS 13 2-in-1 is first to dive into Ice Lake, but its design is the real revolution.
Dell’s XPS 13 2-in-1 is first to dive into Ice Lake, but its design is the real revolution.

Highs

  • First Intel Ice Lake laptop
  • Super sleek design
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 ports
  • Taller 16:10 screen

Lows

  • Keyboard lacks travel
  • Base configuration is underpowered
Luke Larsen
By

The original Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 never made the mark it should have. Despite following on the heels of the celebrated XPS 13, the 2-in-1 model always felt more like an awkward sibling than its own product.

All that has changed.

The XPS 13 2-in-1 has a new identity, marked by a redesign that takes steps in some very interesting directions. Not only has it received a striking redesign, it’s also the first device to use the long-awaited 10th-gen Ice Lake processors from Intel. With a starting price of $999, the XPS 13 2-in-1 looks and feels like a new chapter for Dell.

Starting from scratch

The new XPS 13 2-in-1 shares a design language with the XPS 13. Super-thin bezels. The same aluminum silver lid, along with either a black or white interior. That blueprint has influenced all the competition, and it’s still present here. However, Dell has made a handful of tweaks to ensure the XPS 13 2-in-1 is not just a minor revision.

The first noticeable change is the screen. It’s still a 1080p display, but the aspect ratio is now 16:10. That might not seem like a huge evolution over 16:9, but the slightly taller screen affords some extra screen real estate. It feels different, a bit more like a MacBook Pro. It’s not quite 3:2 like the Surface Laptop 2 or Huawei MateBook X Pro, but it’s a happy medium that most people will like.

Adding extra vertical screen provides a bit more space in the keyboard deck. Dell wisely provided a bit more height for the touchpad and stretched the keyboard right up to the edge. It’s reminiscent of the 12-inch MacBook, feeling like every inch of the keyboard deck is used. The taller touchpad, though, is where the design becomes practical. The touchpad on the XPS 13 was always on the verge of being too small, but this larger surface provides extra room for multi-finger gestures.

The actual typing experience on the keyboard is sure to be the most controversial aspect of the laptop. It uses the maglev keyboard first found in the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1. Magnets are used to mimic the feeling of a physical mechanism with minimal key travel. It’s a clickity-clackity typing experience, though Dell has managed to tone down the sound a bit. The low-travel keys still feel more like a MacBook keyboard than anything else, and that’s not a great look given how much criticism the MacBook’s keyboard has received.

A 16:10 display makes the XPS 13 2-in-1 feel more modern and more functional.

The layout of the keyboard isn’t anything out of the ordinary, though Dell has squeezed a new fingerprint scanner into the top right of the function row. To prevent accidental presses and differentiate it from other keys, Dell gave it a stiffer click mechanism. The laptop doesn’t include an infrared camera for facial authentication, mostly due to the size of that top bezel.

Dell’s revamp of the new XPS 13 2-in-1 is a wonderful new direction. I even like the decision to remove the Dell logo from the bottom bezel for an even cleaner look. It’s just as elegant as the prior model, but it’s now more enjoyable to use.

The first Ice Lake laptop

Performance was a weakness for the older XPS 13 2-in-1 because it used the power-sipping Intel Y-series. That meant you had to make do with a dual-core processor, even when you bumped up to the Core i7 model.

The redesigned XPS 13 2-in-1 features the first Ice Lake 10th-generation Intel Core processors. These 10-nanometer chips are years in the making, and supply of these chips will be relatively limited this year, so this laptop may be a unique preview of the future of Intel processors. The base level Core i3 model is still a dual-core processor, but you move up to quad-core with the Core i5 and Core i7.

Dell 2019 XPS 13 2 in 1 (2019) review
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

Switching to U-series processors means the XPS 13 2-in-1 is no longer fanless. Rather than just use the XPS 13’s thermal solution instead, Dell chose to try out something new: A vapor chamber cooling system. Essentially functioning as one large heatsink, Dell says the vapor chamber is a way of efficiently cooling the components in the thinner chassis. It’s a solution we’ve seen before in laptops like the Razer Blade.

Four vents line the back of the laptop, which is also where the speakers are located. We don’t expect great things from speakers with this location, but we didn’t get a chance to test them out quite yet.

All configurations come with fast M.2 solid state drives, as well DDR4 memory. As for ports, it’s simple but effective. There’s two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports — one on each side — as well as a microSD card slot.

Have next-gen graphics arrived?

There’s been a lot of talk about the integrated Gen11 graphics in these new Ice Lake processors. As it turns out, that’s both good and bad news. The good news can be found in more expensive configurations, as you’ll get an option for decent discrete graphics. It uses Gen11 Iris Plus graphics to provide some extra performance. It’s by no means equivalent to a discrete graphics card, but it should elevate both casual gaming and creative tools.

The change in processors means the XPS 13 2-in-1 is no longer fanless.

The bad news? It’s only available in the top configuration, and everyone else is stuck the Intel UHD graphics we know too well. These configurations start at $999, which includes a Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM. From there, options range on the XPS 13 2-in-1 all the way up to a Core i7, a 4K display, Iris graphics, and up to 32GB of RAM.

We don’t yet have a firm release date, but Dell says the device will be shipping by the end of the summer. That earlier than I thought we’d see the first Ice Lake laptops. If the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is any indication, Intel’s new chip will enable major upgrades in well-known flagship laptops.

dell xps 15 oled eight core processor snexbtzu
Computing

With an OLED screen and 8-core CPU, is the new XPS 15 a must-have for creators?

At Computex 2019, Dell has announced an update to its popular Dell XPS 15 laptop. The new version looks similar on the outside, but comes with some significant upgrades once you open it up like a 4K OLED screen and 9th-gen processor.
Posted By Luke Larsen
dell intel ice lake cpu xps laptops dellicelake
Computing

Dell breaks ground with first Intel 10nm Ice Lake CPUs in XPS laptops

Dell's new XPS 13 2-in-1 sports a new generation of Intel 10nm Ice Lake CPUs, but it's not the only laptop to see a hardware refresh. Inspiron and Gaming laptops now have RTX graphics options and newly enhanced cooling systems.
Posted By Jon Martindale
intel ice lake wont rid spectre insecure chip
Computing

At Computex, Intel has given us our first true look at the future of its chips

Intel's 10th-gen chips have arrived, and they're to be based on the 10nm process that has given it so much trouble over the past year. We now some of the specifics if its initial roll-out on mobile, which will be fairly limited to begin…
Posted By Jon Martindale
best laptop deals chromebook featured
Computing

The Dell XPS 13 headlines the best laptop deals for May 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fan
Computing

AMD's latest RX 5000 Navi graphics cards are incoming. Here's what to expect

AMD's Navi-based RX 5000 graphics cards are just around the corner and will make AMD hotly competitive with Nvidia's mid-range RTX graphics cards with an entirely new range of PCIExpress 4.0 compatible GPUs.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
russia hotel wi fi hack hacking hacker lifestyle pc keyboard
Computing

13 year old who hacked Apple servers sentenced to probation

A teenager who broke into Apple's network and downloaded secure data has been in court on hacking charges. He was just 13 when he began accessing Apple servers, and has been sentenced to probation.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
malware infested laptop sells for over 1 million the persistence of chaos
Computing

Laptop with some of world’s most dangerous malware sells for $1.35 million

A laptop infected with six of the world's most dangerous malware was sold in an auction for $1.35 million. Titled "The Persistence of Chaos," the malware within the computer are said to have caused financial damages worth $95 billion.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
what is hdmi 2 0 explained
Home Theater

HDMI 2.0b is a whole lot more than just a connection to your TV

HDMI 2.0b is the backbone for many of the latest updates in 4K UHD technology. And while a new cable standard can often involve a bunch of changes for consumers, that is not the case this time around.
Posted By Caleb Denison
nvidia geforce now vs shadow shadowvsnvidia
Gaming

Nvidia GeForce Now vs. Shadow: Which streaming service is right for you?

Nvidia GeForce Now and Shadow came out of the gate early in the race to conquer cloud gaming. GeForce Now is currently in beta, while Shadow is already available in most states. How do they stack up against each other?
Posted By Steven Petite
shadow game streaming price availability features 302820 ghost light d54014 original 1549390339
Gaming

Everything we know about Shadow game streaming

Game streaming seems to be having a bit of a moment, with Microsoft, Google, and other big names set to launch streaming services. French company Blade was early to the trend with Shadow. Here's what you need to know about Shadow.
Posted By Steven Petite
intel ice lake wont rid spectre insecure chip
Computing

Intel’s Computex 2019 keynote: Here’s how to watch and what to expect

Intel is scheduled to give its Industry Opening Keynote at Computex on Tuesday, May 28, where it will likely fully unveil its first 10th generation chips and further outline its Project Athena initiative. Here's how to watch it.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
hp elite display mini in one screens elitedisplay04
Computing

HP embraces dock culture with new portable and mini-PC displays

Three new monitors from HP go in a different direction than most y making it easier to swap in hardware, whether that's with a laptop and docking solution or a miniature PC that slots right into the back of a new Mini-in-one system.
Posted By Jon Martindale
intel project athena specifications 1
Computing

How Intel is using Project Athena to bring future laptop designs to the present

While introducing its 10th-gen Ice Lake processors, Intel also outlined the requirements for Project Athena laptops. These systems are expected to deliver fast performance and long battery life, to take on Always Connected PCs.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
intel 10th gen ice lake project athena
Computing

Ice Lake is here. Intel’s 10th-gen CPUs boast large gains in speed and graphics

Intel unveiled its 10th-Generation mobile processors at Computex with a new 10nm design and robust Gen 11 Iris Plus graphics. Combined with DL Boost, Wi-Fi 6 Gig+, Thunderbolt 3, Intel promises 2.5x improvements over 8th-Gen.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen