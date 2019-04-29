Digital Trends
Mobile

As Google I/O looms, here are 5 features we’d love to see in Android Q

Simon Hill
By

More than three quarters of smartphone owners today have Android phones. It’s by far the world’s most popular mobile platform. Easy to get to grips with and packed with features, Android deserves its dominance, but it’s far from perfect.

There are several overdue improvements that Google could make, and a few new features I’d like to see it borrow from other Android manufacturers or even, dare I say, from Apple’s iOS. This is merely the top five entries from my wish list for Android Q, the next version of Android expected to launch around August 2019.

Improved gestures

android q wish list
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

When Google switched to a gesture system in Android 9.0 Pie it felt half-hearted. The recent apps or multitasking button disappeared, replaced by an upwards swipe, but that was the gesture used to open the app drawer. Consequently, the action for opening the app drawer had to switch to a long upwards swipe that’s almost impossible to easily pull off, or more commonly a second upward swipe, which means it takes longer to access. With the Pixel 3 I find that the five suggested apps, which change based on your usage and time of day, accessible with just one upward swipe, usually contain what I’m looking for, but there are still times when you want to access the app drawer fast.

Swiping left to right along the bottom also allows you to switch between apps, but only the last two – you have to swipe to the right and hold if you want to swipe through all open apps and it’s quite tricky to stop at the right one if you have a lot of apps open. It feels strange that swiping right to left doesn’t take you back.

It’s also a little weird that Google chose to keep the back button and the home button but got rid of the multitasking button on the right. Why is that better? It feels like a halfway house at the moment and we expect to see several tweaks that will hopefully improve gestures in Android Q.

Improved sharing options

android q wish list
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The sharing system in Android is poor. It’s slow to load, it throws up a weirdly random group of suggestions and never seems to learn what apps or contacts you like to share things with, and there’s no consistency in the way it’s triggered.

I’d like to see a quick loading menu that actually prioritizes the people and places I usually share files with, and thankfully things are looking up for this feature in Android Q. The beta adds a faster share menu that loads instantly, and there’s also a new feature called Sharing Shortcuts, which lets you share a file or photo to another part of the same app much faster than ever before.

But it would also be nice if I could share files with other devices in the area a bit more easily. Android Beam is handy, but it doesn’t work for every scenario. It’s great being able to stream photos and videos from your phone to the big TV, but I find it only works well with the right combination, such as an LG phone with an LG TV. It would be great if you could stream from any Android phone to any brand of smart TV and not have to rely on Chromecast.

System-wide dark theme

android q wish list
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Whether you’re sick of being dazzled in dark rooms or worried about the potential drain on your battery, white backgrounds are aplenty in Android 9.0 Pie and it’s sometimes a bit much. You can dig into Settings > Display and turn on Dark in Device theme, but it only changes the background of the notification shade and the app drawer. The option to turn on a truly system-wide dark theme would be welcome.

The good news is that we may just get this option in Android Q. We’ve seen a few rumors to that effect, suggesting that everything can be tinted dark gray, so it will impact every app. Ideally, we’ll be able to schedule this dark theme to switch on automatically when night falls. It should be noted that several Android phone manufacturers have implemented a full dark mode into their respective phones, such as Samsung and Huawei.

Better backup system

android q wish list
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

As someone who has to switch phones a lot, I find that the backup system built into Android leaves a lot to be desired. Sure, it has improved by leaps and bounds from the early days of Android when you needed half a dozen third-party apps to carry over all your bits and pieces from an old phone to a new one, but it could be improved further. App data that includes configuration and login information is frequently lost. Google does actually allow for this if you go to Settings > Google > Backup and toggle Back up to Google Drive on, but it depends on how well app developers have implemented it, which is often not well. It also means trusting Google with everything.

With an iPhone you can create an encrypted backup in the cloud or on a local computer or laptop using iCloud or iTunes. When you restore a backup it generally feels exactly the same. Of course, that’s partly because Apple makes both the software and hardware and limits customization. You can get similar results with Android if you upgrade from a Pixel phone to the next generation, or switch from a Galaxy S9 to an S10, but switch brands and there are always problems.

As much as I don’t like iTunes, Android lacks a similar option and it’s an important option, especially for people who mistrust the cloud and like to back up manually. Some Android manufacturers offer software, but it’s useless unless you stick with the same brand phone after phone. There’s definitely room for improvement here.

Fine-tuned app permissionsandroid q wish list

So, you can either grant an app full access to a permission in perpetuity or block it completely. What if I just want to give it temporary access or only give it access when the app is actually open? Android could definitely use more fine-grained options for app permissions, and this is another feature we’ll see in Android Q.

You’ll soon be able to set app permissions to always, never, or just when an app is open, and you’ll also be able to decide immediately what areas an app can access, like storage, the camera, the microphone, and more. This is an important development that should lead to improved privacy and possibly battery life, as apps won’t be able to do as much in the background when we’re not looking.

While some of these features are in the Android Q beta, they could always be removed before the final version is released around August. Here’s to hoping they stay in, but these also aren’t the only things I’d love to see in the update. It looks like we may also get built in screen recording, a desktop mode, and more notification options. Better support for hearing aids is also long overdue, and I know it’s in the works, so hopefully it will land in Android Q. Whatever is unveiled, we’ll have all the news from Google I/O.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Motorola Razr folding smartphone: Everything you need to know
google assistant io 2018 feature
Mobile

Google Assistant for Android and iOS wants to tell you a story

Just in time for National Tell a Story Day on April 27, Google has added the ability for Google Assistant for iOS and Android to read you a story. So now there's no excuse for not catching up with a good book.
Posted By Mark Jansen
google duplex hands on io2018 2836
Mobile

What to expect at Google I/O 2019: Android Q, Pixel 3a, and more

It's almost time for Google to show us its most highly-anticipated releases of early 2019. But what can you expect at Google I/O 2019? More details of the new Android version are certain, but there are seemingly a few surprises.
Posted By Mark Jansen
amazon event smart home 2018 echo show 2
Buying Guides

Want a home command center? These smart displays put you in charge

Which smart display is best for you? A lot of smart speakers with a screen have been released lately. Whether it's Alexa or Google Assistant, here are a few of our favorites available now.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Erika Rawes
google creative lab drawalong ar
Mobile

Google Creative Lab’s new AR experiment helps you learn how to draw

Google's Creative Lab developed an experiment called Drawalong AR that could make it easier for aspiring artists to follow YouTube tutorials. The experiment essentially leverages Google's ARCore to create a virtual tracing paper.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Samsung Galaxy S10 cases - Totallee Thin Case
Mobile

Protect and style your Samsung Galaxy S10 with the best cases and covers

If you've splashed the cash for a shiny new Samsung Galaxy S10, then you'll want to take steps to protect your investment. With a metal frame and glass curves, the S10 needs some cover. Check out the best Samsung Galaxy S10 cases.
Posted By Simon Hill
best walkie talkie apps for android and ios
Mobile

Chat away with the best walkie-talkie apps for Android and iOS

There are times when sending a text message or phoning someone just isn't worth it. Sometimes an old-fashioned walkie-talkie would be best. Turn your phone into a walkie-talkie with the best walkie-talkie apps.
Posted By Mark Jansen
awesome tech you cant buy yet tenttube feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Inflatable tents and a light gun for LCD TVs

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best travel adapters
Mobile

The best travel power adapters for international jet-setters

We recently tried out several of the best travel adapters on our journeys around the globe, and these are our favorite models so far. If you want to keep your gadgets juiced on the go, then snag one of these.
Posted By Simon Hill
hbo
Mobile

AT&T claims title as first U.S. carrier to hit 2Gbps on 5G network

AT&T became the first U.S. carrier to reach speeds of 2Gbps on its commercial 5G network. The carrier continues to lead the charge in 5G development, though it came under fire for a potentially confusing marketing scheme on the technology.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Apple Logo
Computing

Apple is recalling faulty plug adapters over risk of electric shock

Apple is recalling certain three-prong AC wall plug adapters shipped with Mac and some iOS devices, and also sold as part of the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit. It said that in rare cases it could pose an electric-shock risk.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
samsung galaxy view 2 news front
Mobile

Ungainly Galaxy View 2 is a TV that’s too small, and a tablet that’s too big

Samsung has resurrected a product line that last saw an entry three years ago. The Galaxy View 2 is a massive tablet-that-thinks-it's-a-TV that looks quite ungainly, but some people will do anything to watch Game of Thrones on the move.
Posted By Andy Boxall
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

The OnePlus 7 Pro has already been awarded DisplayMate's highest display rating

The OnePlus 6T may still be new, but we're already looking ahead to the upcoming OnePlus 7. It will use the Snapdragon 855, and may have a new pop-up front camera, too. Here's everything we know about the OnePlus 7.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Centinel Mobiles
Mobile

Centinel Mobiles’ Android phone hopes to protect your privacy and your privates

Finnish startup Centinel Mobiles is working on a new Android smartphone with a fully configurable privacy switch. The founders of Centinel are also promising that the new phone will monitor and reduce exposure to radiation.
Posted By Simon Hill
Mobile

Honor 20 Pro may squeeze the superb Huawei P30 Pro camera into colorful body

Honor will launch the Honor 20 on May 21, at an event taking place in London. A special Moschino version will also be revealed, potentially with a Lite version, and perhaps even an Honor 20 Pro model also showing up on the day.
Posted By Andy Boxall