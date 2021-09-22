AirPods, Beats owners can get Apple Music free for 6 months

Apple is offering six months of its Apple Music streaming service for free to owners of AirPods and select Beats products.

Eligibility for the offer covers current owners and future purchasers of the following devices: AirPods Pro, AirPods with Charging Case, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, AirPods Max, Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, and Beats Solo Pro.

For the sake of clarity, products not included in the offer include AirPods (1st generation), Beats Solo3 Wireless, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats EP, and Beats Flex.

Redeeming the offer is a simple enough process …

First, ensure your iPhone or iPad is running iOS 15 or later. Then, pair your eligible audio device to your iPhone or iPad. Open the Apple Music app on your iPhone or iPad and sign in with your Apple ID. The company says that if the offer fails to show on the display after launching the app, head to the Listen Now tab where it should appear. Finally, tap, “get six months free.”

After pairing your audio device, you have 90 days to begin using your six free months of Apple Music. Existing owners of eligible devices have 90 days after upgrading to the latest mobile operating system on iOS or iPadOS to redeem the offer.

Full details about the offer are available on Apple’s website.

If you’re not eligible for the six-month trial but still want to take Apple Music for a spin without handing over any cash, then the tech company also offers a 3-month trial.

Once a trial with Apple Music ends, continuing with the service requires payment. An Apple Music subscription costs $9.99 a month or $99 a year for individuals, $14.99 a month for families (up to six users), and $4.99 a month for college students.

If you’re new to music streaming and are interested in going with one of the two main players — Apple Music and Spotify — then check out Digital Trends’ useful comparison article that looks at the size and quality of their respective music libraries, user interfaces, audio quality, discovery features, and more.

And for a look at some alternative music streaming services, this article has some useful suggestions.

Editors' Recommendations