Will my iPhone get iOS 17? Here’s every supported model

Apple announced a slew of updates to iOS — the operating system for iPhones — at WWDC 2023. With iOS 17, the company is rolling out features to not only apps like Phone, Messages, Safari, and Maps, but it’s also updating AirDrop to make it even better.

But with every new iOS update, it begs an important question: Will my iPhone be updated? Probably, but also maybe not. Here’s every iPhone that will (and won’t) be updated to iOS 17.

iOS 17 is compatible with iPhone Xs and newer

In the iOS 17 press release, Apple states that the update with “new software features will be available this fall as a free software update for iPhone Xs and later.” The full list of supported iPhones to get iOS 17 is as follows:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone X S

iPhone X S Max

Max iPhone X R

iPhone SE

(2nd generation or later)

This means the iOS 16-supported iPhone 8 and iPhone X are no longer part of the update cycle.

That might seem surprising at first, but when you look at the specs, you realize that both devices are powered by the same A11 Bionic chipset. Apple is dropping support for that processor, and as a result, two iPhone variants will lose out on the upcoming iOS version. Meanwhile, people using the iPhone Xs, iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 series will get the iOS 17 update.

What’s new with iOS 17?

With iOS 17, Apple is upgrading experiences across a variety of apps — including Phone, FaceTime, and Messages — while also adding new apps like Journal and making your iPhone a part of the smart home experience with StandBy.

The Phone app is getting Contact Poster that gives you a new way to customize incoming call screens with different typography and font colors. Then there’s Live Voicemail which lets you see real-time transcription as someone leaves a voicemail.

The Messages app is getting support for Live Stickers that can be created by lifting subjects from photos and adding effects to them. One of the most important new features is Check-In, which will notify a family member or friend if and when you make it to your destination safely. If you are not making progress, information such as the device’s location, battery level, and cell service status will be temporarily shared with the selected contact.

Facetime will let you leave audio and video messages to someone when they can’t pick up your call. You can add reactions such as hearts, balloons, fireworks, laser beams, rain, and more to your FaceTime calls.

You’ll soon be able to share your contact number without needing to type in the other person’s contact. With NameDrop, Apple will let you easily share contact information by simply bringing their iPhones together or by bringing an iPhone and Apple Watch together.

Apple will roll out a new app named Journal to your iPhones that will let you reflect and practice gratitude through journaling. The app is said to generate suggestions from your recent activity with photos, people, places, workouts, and more to help with your journal entries.

