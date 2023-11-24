 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro: Which Black Friday deal is best?

Jennifer Allen
By
Digital Trends Best Black Friday AirPods Deals
Digital Trends

Amazon has some fantastic Black Friday deals on AirPods. This includes the AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro — both of which can look similar to the untrained eye. Available at very different prices, we’re on hand to decipher the Black Friday AirPods deals going on and help you figure out what’s best for you and your situation. Let’s get straight to the point and take a look at what they both offer.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation) — $140, was $169

Apple AirPods 3 in their case..
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The standard Apple AirPods (3rd generation) are anything but ordinary. Well priced, you get great features like personalized spatial audio, along with the option to listen to select content in Dolby Atmos. The earbuds are sweat and water resistant so they’re perfect for wearing on your workouts or for when you’re on a run or wet walk. A force sensor means it’s simple to control what you’re doing while there’s long battery life of up to 6 hours of listening time with one charge and up to 30 hours when you factor in the Lightning charging case. Perfectly paired with other Apple devices, there’s also Siri support while you can effortlessly switch between other Apple devices.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) — $190, was $249

Apple AirPods Pro 2 in their USB-C and MagSafe case.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are initially a lot like the Apple AirPods (3rd generation) except they offer potent ANC which makes them some of the best wireless earbuds around. I upgraded from the original AirPods to these and there’s night and day difference. ANC works brilliantly so you can block out the noisy world around you without any bother. You can also enjoy a richer audio experience with a low-distortion, custom-built driver that provides crisp and clear high notes, along with full and rich bass. Battery life remains at up to 6 hours with up to 30 hours via the charging case which now has a USB-C connection. Adaptive audio rounds off the package so you can enjoy audio that always sounds good to you but doesn’t require much tweaking, as it does it all automatically.

Don't Miss:

Which AirPods should I buy?

If you’re an iPhone or iPad user, you’ll love either of the AirPods above. The AirPods (3rd generation) are great if you want to keep costs down, don’t mind not having ANC, and simply want some easy to use earbuds. They take seconds to set up and offer better sound quality than you’d expect for the price. Spatial audio sounds pretty good too offering a wide soundstage.

However, if you want something more upmarket, consider the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation). They add ANC to the package and it really does make a difference. While the best noise-cancelling headphones tend to be over-ear headphones rather than earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) still do a great job of cancelling out background noise like busy traffic near you or construction work. They also sound great with adaptive audio meaning you’ll never miss a thing. Ideally, these are the earbuds to aim for.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Black Friday deals arrive for Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Series 9
The Palette watch face on the Apple Watch Series 9.

Amazon has slashed its prices for the 40mm, GPS version of the entry-level Apple Watch SE 2 to $189 from $249 for savings of $60, and the 41mm, GPS version of the latest Apple Watch Series 9 to $329 from $399, for savings of $70 -- two of the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals you can shop today. We're not sure how long stocks will last for either model though, so if you're interested in one of both of them, you're going to have to proceed with your purchase as soon as you can. If you hesitate, you may miss out.
Apple Watch SE 2 -- from $189, was from $249

If you want to stick with Apple Black Friday smartwatch deals but you need to keep the budget tight, you should consider the Apple Watch SE 2. While there are more technically advanced models of the Apple Watch (such as the one below), the Apple Watch SE 2 may be enough for you if you're willing to skip the always-on screen, ECG, and blood oxygen monitoring. The wearable device features a comprehensive suite of fitness tracking features, safety features such as fall detection and crash detection, and water resistance of up to 50 meters. The Apple Watch SE 2 is also smooth and fast with the S8 processor, which also powers the Apple Watch Series 8.

Read more
The best Garmin Watch Black Friday deals you can shop today
best garmin watch black friday deals 2023 forerunner 255

If you've been scanning for Black Friday smartwatch deals, you're probably swapping between Apple Watches and Samsung Galaxy Watches. Don't forget about the best Garmin Watches. Garmin designs its watches for rugged outdoor use, so they will likely last you much longer than something from Apple or Samsung. We've collected the best Black Friday deals on Garmin, which include offers on the best smartwatches. Black Friday is here, so don't let these deals slip away.
Best Garmin Watch Black Friday deal
Garmin Forerunner 255 GPS Smartwatch -- $250, was $350

The Garmin Forerunner 255 GPS Smartwatch is primarily a running watch and perfect for helping you train for your next big race. Not only does it tell you how far and how hard to run but its training plans also encourage you to rest, planning out periods of time for recovery. An impressive 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode or up to 30 hours in GPS mode mean no need to charge so often compared to regular smartwatches.

Read more
The best Samsung tablet Black Friday deals — from only $100
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 on a pastel colored background.

It's Black Friday, and if you're looking for a new tablet then you better be looking at Samsung. Some of the best Black Friday tablet deals this year are coming from Samsung, whether the deals themselves are at Best Buy, Amazon or straight from the manufacturer. The Samsung Galaxy Tab line competes with iPad Black Friday deals for the best overall mobile deals this year. Don't wait too long, because a lot of the best Black Friday deals end tonight. If you like what you see from Samsung's tablets, be sure to check out the other Samsung Black Friday deals on products like TVs, phones and appliances.
Our favorite Samsung tablet Black Friday deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 -- $149, was $199

The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is far from what you'll find in the best tablets, as it's only equipped with an octa-core Unisoc processor and 3GB of RAM. However, for most people who only want to buy a tablet for basic functions like browsing the internet, checking social media, and watching streaming content, this device will prove to be more than enough. The Android tablet's 10.5-inch touchscreen features 1920 x 1200 resolution, which makes it large and sharp for a budget device, and while internal storage is limited at 32GB, you can add more space for your photos and videos through an up to 1TB microSD card. Already affordable at its original price of $199, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is currently even cheaper at $149 following a $50 discount from Walmart for Black Friday.

Read more