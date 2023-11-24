AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro: Which Black Friday deal is best?

Amazon has some fantastic Black Friday deals on AirPods. This includes the AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro — both of which can look similar to the untrained eye. Available at very different prices, we’re on hand to decipher the Black Friday AirPods deals going on and help you figure out what’s best for you and your situation. Let’s get straight to the point and take a look at what they both offer.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation) — $140, was $169

The standard Apple AirPods (3rd generation) are anything but ordinary. Well priced, you get great features like personalized spatial audio, along with the option to listen to select content in Dolby Atmos. The earbuds are sweat and water resistant so they’re perfect for wearing on your workouts or for when you’re on a run or wet walk. A force sensor means it’s simple to control what you’re doing while there’s long battery life of up to 6 hours of listening time with one charge and up to 30 hours when you factor in the Lightning charging case. Perfectly paired with other Apple devices, there’s also Siri support while you can effortlessly switch between other Apple devices.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) — $190, was $249

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are initially a lot like the Apple AirPods (3rd generation) except they offer potent ANC which makes them some of the best wireless earbuds around. I upgraded from the original AirPods to these and there’s night and day difference. ANC works brilliantly so you can block out the noisy world around you without any bother. You can also enjoy a richer audio experience with a low-distortion, custom-built driver that provides crisp and clear high notes, along with full and rich bass. Battery life remains at up to 6 hours with up to 30 hours via the charging case which now has a USB-C connection. Adaptive audio rounds off the package so you can enjoy audio that always sounds good to you but doesn’t require much tweaking, as it does it all automatically.

Which AirPods should I buy?

If you’re an iPhone or iPad user, you’ll love either of the AirPods above. The AirPods (3rd generation) are great if you want to keep costs down, don’t mind not having ANC, and simply want some easy to use earbuds. They take seconds to set up and offer better sound quality than you’d expect for the price. Spatial audio sounds pretty good too offering a wide soundstage.

However, if you want something more upmarket, consider the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation). They add ANC to the package and it really does make a difference. While the best noise-cancelling headphones tend to be over-ear headphones rather than earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) still do a great job of cancelling out background noise like busy traffic near you or construction work. They also sound great with adaptive audio meaning you’ll never miss a thing. Ideally, these are the earbuds to aim for.

