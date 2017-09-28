The Alcatel Idol 5 releases in October exclusively through Cricket Wireless

Why it matters to you The Alcatel Idol 5 and its virtual reality goggles are a budget-friendly way to immerse yourself in VR.

While there have been many rumors surfacing about Alcatel’s next phone, details on the device have officially been released. The TCL-owned brand is following up to its predecessors — last year’s Idol 4S and this year’s Idol 5S — with the Alcatel Idol 5 which will be available by the end of October exclusively through Cricket Wireless.

Design

On the outside, the Idol 5 is encased in a sleek-looking metal body, with aluminum edges wrapped around a curved Gorilla Glass 5.2-inch full HD display. On the bottom, you will find the 3.5 mm headphone jack and USB-type C charging port. The device also features dual front-facing speakers.

On the right side, you will see an Alcatel-exclusive Now Key button which gives you faster access to complete tasks. You can launch your commonly used apps like Facebook or Snapchat, take a screenshot, compose an e-mail, and more. There is also a reversible display, which quickly adjusts to the way you pick up the phone whether it’s upside down or right-side up.

Specs

Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P20 chipset, instead of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon — seen on both the Idol 4S and Idol 5S. In terms of the operating system, it’s running Android Nougat 7.0 with NFC support and Google Assistant. You will have 2GB of RAM, up to 32GB of internal memory, and it expands to 256GB with a microSD card. As for the camera, there’s a 12-megapixel rear camera with dual-tone flash, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle front-facing camera with LED flash. The Idol 5 also packs a 2,850 mAh battery with fast-charging capabilities.

Uni360 VR goggles

Along with the new device, is the release of the Alcatel Uni360 VR goggles. Even without the Idol 5, the headset is compatible with smartphones that feature 5- to 6-inch displays. It includes a 120-degree field of view, an adjustable head strap, along with a dial to adjust your focus depending on your eyesight. On the bottom, there are “Back” and “Select” buttons.

You are able to download apps from both the Google Play Store and iTunes, but the Idol 5 offers a few more exclusive features such as the VR Launcher. Using the Launcher, you are able to keep all your applications and interactive games organized in one place. The Idol 5’s camera also comes with a passthrough feature to help you see when you’re trying to navigate physical space. You can view text messages, notifications, and accept or reject calls as well.

Pricing and availability

The Idol 5 and Uni360 VR goggles will be available starting October 27 for $200 and $50, respectively. Both devices are only available for purchase at Cricket-branded stores or through Cricket’s website.

Update: Added Alcatel Idol 5 official specs, release date, and Uni360 VR.