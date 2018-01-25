Google introduces Allo’s Smart Replies on Android Messages

Despite being adopted by at least some users, Google’s Allo chat app hasn’t exactly been the resounding success that Google may have been hoping for. Thankfully, Google seems to believe in reincarnation, as some of Allo’s more useful features are being brought into other Google platforms. Announced yesterday by the Google Project Fi Twitter account, Allo’s Smart Reply feature is being brought to Android Messages — but only for phones on Google’s Project Fi.

Messaging on the go? Smart Reply for Android Messages lets you text with a tap, rolling out starting today on Project Fi. pic.twitter.com/FRYO4hu9Ah — Project Fi (@projectfi) January 24, 2018

Allo’s Smart Reply suggests quick replies that show up above your keyboard that can be tapped to be sent quickly and easily. It might seem like a minor addition, but it will likely appeal to anyone in a rush, or anyone who lives in a cold climate — less time with fingers tapping on a screen is more time said fingers can be kept warm. The process takes advantage of Google’s A.I. machine learning, the same learning that allows Google Assistant to reply contextually to your voice queries, and Allo’s Smart Reply analyses your conversation, noting the tone and content of the chat, and suggests a number of replies, based on what it think you’ll be wanting to say. It will mostly be suggesting simple replies like “okay,” “nice,” and simple questions — but having the ability to more quickly tap your answer is a neat little addition to the standard Android Messages app.

But as we mentioned, Smart Reply support in Android Messages is currently restricted to phones currently on Google’s Project Fi network — and that’s an unfortunately small pool to pick from; the Pixel range, the Nexus range, or the Moto X4.

Still, it’s a step in the right direction for Google. Allo was announced back in 2016 alongside three other chat apps, and despite the fact that Allo worked pretty well, Google failed to provide any real distinction between the six available chat apps that it had out at one time. As such, it never really took off, despite desktop support and continued patches to allow for more language support. Given the disaster that Allo, Duo, and Spaces have been, we’re hoping that we start to see more features from each bleeding into the mainstream Android apps soon.