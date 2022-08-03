Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4: everything we know so far

The Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 were unveiled in October, so we are waiting for their successors to show up. While the launch date is yet to be revealed, what look like official renders of the products have been leaked. A previous leak also gave us a glimpse of the two devices, and the design doesn’t seem to have changed suggesting it’s the final look. We presume that Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 are not far away from launch. So let’s dive in to find out everything that we know so far.

Design

The Amazfit GTR 4 — the R in the name stands for round — stands out with a large crown (that’s probably a button) at the 2 o’clock mark. Apparently, the case will be made of aluminum, and it looks like another button is at the 4 o’clock mark. By comparison, the existing GTR 3 has curved sides and two crown-like buttons. As indicated by the latest report from GSMarena, the GTR 4 will be offered in silver and black casings. Plus you will get to choose between leather, silicone, and nylon fabric straps.

On the other hand, the GTS 4 — the S stands for square — gets a rectangular body. Like the GTR 4, it also gets an aluminum casing and a crown element for navigation. The casing has two color options gold and black which can be paired with nylon or silicone straps. It is likely to weigh 27 grams and have a thickness of 9mm. The GTS 4 looks identical to its predecessor with little to no changes.

Specifications

The Amazfit GTR 4 is expected to feature a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. It may have a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and Always on Display functionality. The GTS 4 is expected to feature a larger 1.75-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 390 x 450 pixels. The brand is bringing a new 4PD BioTracker 4.0 PPG optical sensor that will provide more accurate measurements of heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress levels. There’s dual GPS functionality as well, so you don’t need to have your phone connected to the watch for GPS.

The Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 will get a speaker and a microphone so that you’re able to take calls and play music on the go. Finally, Amazfit GTR 4 may pack a 475 mAh battery which is likely to provide you with 12-days of battery life. While the GTS 4 is tipped to sport a 300mAh battery with up to 7 days of battery life in Normal mode.

Software

As far as the software is concerned, these devices will run Zepp OS 2.0. It will come with pre-installed Amazfit apps but will support a bunch of other apps including mini-games. Moreover, some regions will also get support for Amazon Alexa. Amazfit is said to offer more than 200 watch faces including 30 animated options. Both these smartwatches will be able to track over 150 sports activities.

