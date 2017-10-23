Amazon Kindle discount celebrates 10 years of its ebook reader

Why it matters to you Keen to finally dive into the world of ebooks, or simply fancy upgrading to a new ebook reader? Now's your chance.

When Amazon launched its first Kindle ebook reader in 2007, it cost a whopping $400 and could hold around 200 books, which even then seemed like about 190 more than you really needed for a two-week vacation. But the portable device meant you didn’t have to lug around all that paper anymore, and made buying books easier than ever.

This week Amazon is celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Kindle by knocking $30 off the price of most of its current models, with special offers on lost of ebooks, too.

So if you’re curious about ebooks but are yet to take the plunge, or you simply fancy upgrading to a new ebook reader, now’s your chance.

The discount means the basic Kindle device — the 6-inch option that can hold thousands of books but has no built-in reading light — drops to $50 from $80 with ads on the lock screen, or to $70 from $100 without ads. The design was last updated in 2016.

The 6-inch Kindle Paperwhite, which launched in 2012 and had a refresh in 2015, includes a built-in light for night-time reading and is available for $90 instead of $120, with ads. There’s no mention of a no-ads offer with the Paperwhite.

If this device sounds appealing and you have an older Kindle, you can trade it in for up to $75 Amazon credit when you buy the Paperwhite, or a smaller amount if you buy a different Kindle.

Finally, the 6-inch Kindle Voyage. Amazon released this model in 2014 and it comes with an adaptive light sensor. The anniversary offer means you can grab it for $170, down from $200. Again, there’s no mention of a no-ads offer.

All these devices offer 4GB of storage and have touchscreen capability, and the battery will last for weeks so you don’t have to worry about the thing going dark as you reach the final chapter. Unless it needed charging at that particular point, that is.

The 7-inch, 8GB Kindle Oasis, launched by Amazon last year and coming very soon with a refreshed design, stays at $250.

Looking for new content for your ebook reader? The anniversary offer includes up to 85 percent off the price of top-selling ebooks on Amazon’s store.

You’d better hurry

Take note — this anniversary discount offer only lasts until Wednesday, October 25th, so you’ll have to hurry to take advantage.

If you’re interested in finding out more about the best ebook readers on the market today, DT’s recent article on the subject has all the information you need. Our pick of the bunch was actually the 7.8-inch Kobo Aura One, praised for its beautiful crisp display, a night mode that eliminates blue light, and ability to support any ebook format. But at $230 it’s a little on the pricey side.