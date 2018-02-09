Android Messages update teardown reveals even more Allo-style functionality

You may not have used Allo, Google’s stand-alone chat app that launched in 2016. And you wouldn’t be alone — despite having a loyal user-base, the app’s increased functionality passed many users by, most likely due to sheer confusion. But if you’re a user of Android Messages, the default messaging app for many Android users, then you might be in for a pleasant surprise. According to a teardown of an upcoming Android Messages update by Android Police, Google looks set to be bringing many of Allo’s most useful features to the default Android messaging app.

Google has previously introduced some of Allo’s functionality to other apps, introducing the Smart Reply function to Google Fi phones in January, so it’s not entirely beyond the pale that we’d see this sort of update implemented. Some of the apparently planned functionality does promise for a huge upgrade for Android Messages, which hasn’t seen much in the way of a serious overhaul for some time.

First on the list of Allo additions of a synced web interface, similar to the web interface run by WhatsApp, and previously available in Allo. According to Android Police’s digging, the functionality seems to work in a very similar way to WhatsApp, with users being asked to sign in and scan a QR code on their screen. Once paired with their phone, users will be able to send and receive messages from their PC, reducing the need to constantly keep checking your phone. There are third-party apps that accomplish this same idea, but it’s nice to see this potentially baked into Android’s functions.

Also possibly included in the update is a variety of additions that seek to make your apps run smoother, including a move toward rich communication services (RCS) and texting through your Wi-Fi service, high-quality photo sharing, and — most interestingly — the option to pay for services through your messaging app, presumably using Google Pay. The “Buy with Google” section of the code seems pretty obvious that this is going to be the case, and it jibes well with Google’s previous move to allow users to pay friends via their messaging app.

While it seems that the web functionality isn’t yet up and running, you can download the APK from the link in Android Police’s article if you want to try the new update before anyone else.