Mobile

Google flags preinstalled malware as hidden threat on millions of Android phones

Aaron Mamiit
By

Maddie Stone, a security researcher on Google’s Project Zero and a former tech lead on the Android Security team, flagged preinstalled malware on millions of new Android smartphones as a hidden threat that requires more attention.

Stone shared her team’s findings at the Black Hat USA 2019 conference in Las Vegas, in a presentation in which she said that a smartphone may have as many as 400 preinstalled apps out of the box. This is a major problem because attackers are attempting to hide malware in the preinstalled apps, as it is easier to convince one manufacturer to agree to a preloaded app than to convince thousands of users to download an infected file.

“If malware or security issues come as preinstalled apps,” Stone warned, “then the damage it can do is greater, and that’s why we need so much reviewing, auditing, and analysis.”

The risk affects the Android Open Source Project, which is a lower-cost alternative to the full version of Google’s mobile operating system. AOSP is installed in cheaper smartphones to keep the price tag down, but unsuspecting customers are in danger of purchasing devices that come with preinstalled malware.

While this means that Android smartphones released by Google and partners such as Samsung are generally safe from the risk, Google’s Project Zero discovered more than 200 manufacturers who have launched devices with hidden malware. One particular malware of concern is Chamois, which upon infecting a device, generates ad fraud, installs background apps, downloads plugins and even send text messages at premium rates. In March 2018, Stone’s team found Chamois preinstalled in 7.4 million Android devices.

Google’s Project Zero has been working with device manufacturers to address the issue, and that has helped reduce the number of smartphones preinstalled with Chamois to only 700,000 between March 2018 and March 2019. Stone, meanwhile, called for security researchers to place a bigger focus on preinstalled malware as a security threat, as the attention is often directed towards malware that people are tricked into downloading themselves. Then again, even Android antivirus apps have shown to provide inadequate malware protection, according to a study from earlier this year.

Stone’s Black Hat presentation follows a study from June that claimed 43% of Android apps were found to have vulnerabilities, while 38% of iOS apps had the same issue.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Android apps (August 2019)
Up Next

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for August 2019
WhatsApp in India
News

WhatsApp has 400 million users in India, but no fix for its fake news problem

WhatsApp is struggling to stem the tide of fake news in India, its biggest market. In the last few years, its platform has been inundated with an around-the-clock avalanche of misinformation -- misleading mobs into lynching innocents and…
Posted By Shubham Agarwal
best Android apps
Mobile

The 100 best Android apps turn your phone into a jack-of-all-trades

Choosing which apps to download is tricky, especially given how enormous and cluttered the Google Play Store has become. We rounded up 100 of the best Android apps and divided them neatly, with each suited to a different occasion.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Google Pixel 3 XL review
Deals

You can now get the Google Pixel 3 XL for $300 less on Amazon

American software titan Google jumped on the smartphone train by launching its excellent Pixel line of mobile devices. Its Pixel 3 XL (64GB) is currently discounted on Amazon for $300 less than the usual price.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Nintendo Switch with Rocket League
Gaming

The best Nintendo Switch games, from Breath of the Wild to Rocket League

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now.
Posted By Steven Petite
iPhone XR
Mobile

Sure, you love your iPhone's native apps, but there's no harm in mixing it up

We explain what happens when you remove Apple's native apps from your iPhone and highlight a few interesting alternatives to the default apps that are worth a look. If you feel like a change, then try switching up your apps.
Posted By Jackie Dove
adobe premiere rush speed tools blog post header image michael henry
Photography

Slow down or speed up clips with Adobe Premiere Rush’s newest tool

Don't let the name fool you — Adobe Premiere Rush can now slow down clips, or speed them up if you prefer. The update to version 1.2 adds user-requested speed features to the video editor, including tools to fix the audio.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Fitbit Ace 2 review
Product Review

The Ace 2 kids fitness tracker brings the Fitbit experience to the whole family

Fitbit's Ace 2 fitness tracker encourages kids to get fit and stay fit. The affordable price tag and kid-centric design make the Ace 2 a must-have -- especially if you're already a part of the Fitbit family.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
samsung galaxy note 10 plus vs iphone xs max s pen
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs. iPhone XS Max: Which is worth your $1,000?

With a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, and powerful internal hardware, the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is a force to be reckoned with. But is it powerful enough to take down Apple's largest phone, the iPhone XS Max?
Posted By Mark Jansen
Mobile

Telegram’s new Slow Mode aims to bring order to noisy group chats

Messaging app Telegram has just released some new features that are bound to please. Slow Mode aims to bring some order to group chats, while Silent Messages ensures you won’t wake your buddy if you get in touch late in the day.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
apple iphone xr trade in offer hands on mem2
Mobile

Enigmatic leaker claims Apple will finally release an iPhone Pro this year

The last iPhones launched not that long ago, but rumors about the next iPhone are already surfacing. Apple's 2019 flagship could include a variety of upgrades ranging from a new design to enhanced features.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Deals

The Apple iPad gets a $100 price drop at Amazon and Walmart

The 2018 Apple iPad is a more budget-friendly and more mobile alternative to the MacBook. You can get the 128GB Wi-Fi version of this all-around tablet for only $329 on Amazon or Walmart today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
casio edifice eqb 1000 d news ediface eqb1000d side
Mobile

Casio slims down latest sporty Edifice connected watch, adds desirable new tech

Casio's newest Edifice connected watch wraps some helpful Bluetooth-enabled features up inside a slimline case, which is 30% slimmer than its older models. Plus it adds desirable sapphire crystal over the face too.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best offline ios games
Gaming

The best iOS games you can play offline on your iPhone and iPad

Even though we're always glued to our phones, we don't always have access to Wi-Fi or have steady service. Whether you're on a flight, riding the bus, or sitting in a waiting room, you can always play these excellent iOS games.
Posted By Steven Petite
samsung galaxy tab s3 11
Deals

Amazon chops $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, S Pen included

From entertainment and creativity to productivity, there’s so much you can do with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3. Grab the black version today on Amazon at the discounted price of $449 while in stock.
Posted By Erica Katherina