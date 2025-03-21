Another detail leaks about the colorful Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Motorola is expected to unveil new Edge phones soon. Recently, leaks about one of these devices, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, have started circulating. The latest tease comes from Flipkart (via GSMArena), which shows off a closeup of the device.

As you can see below, the Edge 60 Fusion is expected to have a curved display. That display will offer “true colors” that “hit different.”

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion could be announced early next month and launched first in India before being released worldwide.

The new phone is expected to preserve Motorola’s signature aesthetic. It will showcase curved sides on the display, slightly thinner bezels, and a redesigned camera island that merges the LED flash into one of four circles. The phone may be available in shades of blue, pink, and purple.

The Edge 60 Fusion is rumored to have a 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike its predecessor, which was powered by a Snapdragon processor, this new model is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset.

For photography, the device will likely have a primary 50-megapixel Sony camera, a secondary 13-megapixel sensor, and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. Leaked renders suggest that the Edge 60 Fusion may include a third rear camera, enhancing the photography capabilities compared to the dual-camera setup of the Edge 50 Fusion.

The new phone is expected to embrace Moto AI, which was announced last year. Moto AI is Motorola’s suite of artificial intelligence features integrated into its smartphones. Similar to AI offerings from Samsung and Apple, Moto AI encompasses various AI-powered capabilities throughout the device, from camera functions to personalization and productivity tools.

Additionally, the device is rumored to feature a substantial 5,500mAh battery and may come with military-grade certification, ensuring durability against shocks and extreme conditions.

Motorola is expected to announce the Edge 60 Fusion, but it’s not the only Edge it’s working on this year. It’s also said to be working on “vanilla,” “Pro,” and “Stylus” versions.