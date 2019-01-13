Digital Trends
Mobile

Apple AirPods may be used to spy on conversations, but please don’t

Aaron Mamiit
By

Apple’s AirPods are being misused to spy on conversations through a feature that was not meant to enable eavesdropping through the wireless earbuds.

The iOS 12 update, which Apple released last September, added the Live Listen feature to the AirPods. Previously reserved for hearing aids certified under the Made for iPhone hearing aid program, Live Listen allows the iPhone to be used as a directional microphone and the AirPods as hearing aids, in situations such as in a noisy restaurant.

To activate the feature, users will need to go to the Control Center menu under Settings, tap Customize Controls, and then tap the plus sign next to the Hearing icon to add it to the Control Center.

Apple added Live Listen to the AirPods to help users with minor hearing issues. However, some people are talking about abusing the feature to listen in on others.

The viral tweet on how to use Apple’s AirPods as an eavesdropping device by a user who goes by the handle @arnoldcrndo has been retweeted over 50,000 times and has received over 152,000 likes. The process is fairly simple — users just have to activate the Live Listen feature, leave their iPhone near the people they want to spy on, and listen to the conversation from another place through their AirPods.

The Twitter user then adds that the Live Listen feature may be used as walkie talkies, and also to cheat in schools as another person communicates the answers to the AirPods-wearer taking a test.

The Live Listen feature of the AirPods being used for anything other than its intended purpose is likely something that Apple does not want to happen, moreso for spying when the company has been very vocal about protecting user privacy.

Users on Twitter and Reddit have expressed concern over the AirPods being used to eavesdrop on others, but raised the issue of the awkwardness of having to leave your iPhone with other people, which may be a sign that something is up.

It is unclear if Apple is already aware of the situation, and if it will do something about it. Perhaps have the iPhone play a sound regularly to alert people that the Live Listen feature is activated?

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Has Apple's AirPower charging mat finally entered production?
Up Next

LaMetric teased Sky, an upcoming app-controlled mosaic light panel at CES 2019
nubia x product impressions ces 2019 feat
Mobile

Nubia’s two-screen wonder is a new solution to our all-screen selfie problems

Nubia has added a second screen to the back of the Nubia X so the rear camera can be used for selfies -- and a lot more -- and the front is all-screen. We tried the phone out at CES 2019.
Posted By Andy Boxall
iphone x back vs mate 10 pro
Mobile

Has Apple’s AirPower charging mat finally entered production?

Apple's AirPower wireless charging mat, initially expected to be released in early 2018, has reportedly finally entered production. Two different Apple suppliers are said to be involved in the manufacturing of the device.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
best headphones sony mdr-1000x feature
Home Theater

Throw away those EarPods -- we dug up the best headphones in every style

Trolling the internet for hours to find headphones is no way to live. Instead, leverage our expertise and experience to find the best headphones for you. Here are our 10 favorites.
Posted By Parker Hall
best Apple AirPods alternatives
Deals

The 5 best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods, nice as they are, aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, and if you're looking to buy a pair of high-end in-ear headphones, we've got the best AirPod alternatives on the…
Posted By Lucas Coll
How to zoom in on a Mac
Computing

Sending SMS messages from your PC is easier than you might think

Texting is a fact of life, but what to do when you're in the middle of something on your laptop or just don't have your phone handy? Here's how to send a text message from a computer, whether you prefer to use an email client or Windows 10.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Garmin VivoActive 3 Music
Product Review

Garmin’s 4G LTE VivoActive 3 keeps you safe when you’re out on the trails

Garmin takes its already great VivoActive 3 Music fitness smartwatch and adds a 4G LTE connection, courtesy of Verizon. The watch now has streaming music, independent GPS, and best of all, SMS support and various safety features. We’ve…
Posted By Andy Boxall
Sony Xperia XZ3 review
Mobile

Sony reshuffles its mobile division, gears up for comeback at MWC

Sony Mobile had a tough 2018, but it's looking to turn its mobile fortunes around in 2019. We sat down with VP of Marketing, Don Mesa, at CES 2019 to find out what the company has in store for us in the year ahead.
Posted By Simon Hill
hbo
Mobile

AT&T to stop selling location data to third parties after explosive report

After a report from Motherboard highlighted that carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint were selling location information to third parties and sometimes ended up in the wrong hands, carriers have announced they will end location selling…
Posted By Christian de Looper
fitbit and apple watch alternatives under 50 garmin vivofit3 lifestyle
Deals

Before buying a Fitbit or Apple Watch, check out these fitness trackers under $50

Fitbit and Apple Watch are top of the line when it comes to fitness trackers but if you want to save, we have alternatives. If 2019 is the year you keep track of your health and budget your expenses, then take a look at these fitness…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Nokia 7.1 Review
Mobile

Here's everything we know about the upcoming Nokia 8.1 Plus phone

Nokia will be looking to kick off 2019 will a cracker of a phone, and the Nokia 8.1 Plus could be that phone. From the rumored pinhole display to the Zeiss cameras, here's everything we know about the Nokia 8.1 Plus.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Mobile

Rumors suggest Apple will release an iPhone XR successor this year

While it's not been long since the last iPhones launched, rumors for the next iPhone are already surfacing. Apple's 2019 flagship could include a variety of upgrades ranging from a new design to enhanced features.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Steven Winkelman
oppo find x lamborghini top back
Mobile

A new Twitter page signals Oppo’s official launch in the U.K.

You may not have heard of them, but Oppo -- parent company of OnePlus -- is on its way to the U.K., While details on the launch are thin on the ground, we expect to hear more about this launch in the near future.
Posted By Mark Jansen
boox note pro product impressions ces 2019 feat
Mobile

New Boox Note Pro is all the ebook reading device you’ll ever need

The Boox Note Pro is an impressive ebook reader that combines so many features and services, that you're unlikely to need any other reading or note-taking device. We took a closer look at CES 2019.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best phone cases ces 2019 mophie feat
Mobile

Looking for an interesting case for your device? CES 2019 has you covered

We saw a few interesting phone cases and a really cool new tablet case at CES 2019. It's a smart move to protect your gadgets, so check out these options which are all available now or coming very soon.
Posted By Simon Hill