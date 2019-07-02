Digital Trends
Mobile

Apple awarded series of new patents related to smart fabrics and AR

Christian de Looper
By

Apple entered the wearables game with the Apple Watch, but it looks like the company is hoping to continue its push into the genre in general. It has been awarded a patent related to smart fabrics, which could pave the way for Apple-branded wearables like clothing, purses, bags, and so on.

The patent itself is related to a textile-based touch surface — so don’t expect to see a high-tech Apple jacket any time soon. In the patent, Apple describes multiple sets of conductive threads, which are woven together in different directions. The patent also says the device could then be incorporated into clothing like a jacket or shirt, and used in conjunction with other electronic devices like an Apple Watch or an iPhone. The fabric could even be used in furniture or car seat, as well as with Apple TV and CarPlay.

The smart fabric patent isn’t the only one that the company was recently awarded. Another patent relates to augmented reality 3D models, which could help make for a much smoother augmented reality experience across apps on iOS.

The patent itself is related to a graphical user interface for 3D models on iOS, and the interface is meant to be systemwide — meaning that multiple apps could make use of the interface, including third-party apps. Augmented reality is expected to play an increasingly larger role in Apple’s products, including the iPhone and Apple Watch. Apple is rumored to be working on a pair of smartglasses too.

Some smaller, less significant patents were also awarded to the company. For example, the Cupertino, California-based company was also awarded a patent for a link-style Apple Watch band that has a slightly different design than previous link Apple Watch bands. And,it was awarded a patent related to the MacBook battery, which could help Apple fit larger-capacity batteries in the MacBook and make for a longer battery life on the device.

We’ll have to wait and see whether or not any of these patent end up making it to the light of day — after all, Apple routinely files for patents that it never ends up using.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best iPhone games currently available (July 2019)
Up Next

The best heated blankets you can buy in 2019
pixel 3a honor 20 xperia 10 plus motorola one vision camera shootout onevision comp feat
Photography

Which budget phone has the best camera? We tested four to find the answer

To find out which of the latest reasonably-priced smartphones on release has the best camera, we put Google’s impressive Pixel 3a against the Honor 20, the Motorola One Vision, and the Sony Xperia 10 Plus.
Posted By Andy Boxall
episode 163 76eb26b4 9a5b 11e9 b82d cb52a89d5dff image hires 194614
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Partial lift of Huawei ban, Samsung foldable phone, more

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss the biggest trending stories in tech, including a partial lift on the Huawei ban, the approach of Prime Day, Starlink's loss of three satellites, the Sony Walkman’s 40th anniversary, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
samsung galaxy tab a 7 inch tablet walmart slash
Deals

Walmart slashes $30 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7-inch Wi-Fi tablet

If you are looking for must-haves for your kids, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7-inch Wi-Fi tablet is one of your best options. From its original price of $128, Walmart is now selling this tablet for only $98 — that’s a $30 savings for you.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
5g capable phones manufacturers header getty
Mobile

5G is the new kid on the block, but consumers await more products and coverage

Despite its limited geographical range, that hasn’t stopped smartphone makers from rolling out new handsets to support the new 5G tech. At CES 2019, Qualcomm said it expected to see 30 new 5G devices, mostly smartphones, this year alone.
Posted By Jackie Dove
uber puts bike and scootersharing services front center in main app lime
Outdoors

Uber puts its bike- and scooter-sharing services front and center in main app

As part of its efforts to become your one-stop shop for city transportation, Uber is starting to add information for its bike and scootersharing services to its main ridesharing app.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
lg g8s thinq release news close
Mobile

Wave your hands if you want the powerful, yet more affordable LG G8S ThinQ

LG has launched the LG G8S ThinQ, a phone previously seen in March. The LG G8S ThinQ will cost less than the G8, while still providing plenty of performance and ability, including the Air Motion hand gesture controls.
Posted By Andy Boxall
huawei p30 pro review sample 9
Mobile

Despite a tumultuous time, Huawei execs say everything is well at company

Huawei, a company that is weathering a ban on buying critical U.S-made components and services, said that despite all this, it’s business as usual and nothing has changed in terms of its brand, strategy, or device portfolio.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Samsung Galaxy S10 family
Mobile

AT&T Galaxy S10 Plus phones get much-needed Night mode in software update

Samsung 2019 flagship smartphone lineup is here, and there aren't just two phones as usual — there are four. There's the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, as well as a new entry called the S10e, as well as the Galaxy S10 5G.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Galaxy Note 9 fingerprint sensor and lenses
Mobile

Samsung teases Note 10 feature as invites go out for its next Galaxy Unpacked

The next Samsung Galaxy Note event will take place on August 7 in New York City. It's widely expected to see the launch of Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 smartphone, and Samsung may have teased a new feature in its invite.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
note 9 using camera
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Everything we know

The Samsung Galaxy S10 range isn't exactly old, but Samsung is already working on the next big release. Details about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 are making their way online, and we've gathered them all for you.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Andy Boxall
qualcomm snapdragon 5g devices mwc 2019 samsung galaxy s10 no watermark
Mobile

5G battle in the U.K. gets serious, as BT Mobile enters the fray

5G will launch on all major networks in the U.K. during 2019. Here are all the details from Vodafone, EE, O2, and Three UK to help you get onboard with the right carrier, and choose the right phone.
Posted By Andy Boxall
iPhone XS Max
Mobile

Check out 30 of the best iPhone games you need to be playing this month

The iPhone has some of our favorite games available for any mobile platform. Here are the best iPhone games for every big-name genre, whether you're into puzzles, strategy, or something else entirely.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Police surveillance of U.S. citizens' cell phone data has skyrocketed
News

Chinese border guards are installing a spyware app on tourists’ phones

Border police in Xinjiang, China have begun to install surveillance apps on the phones of travelers that extract emails, texts, contact information, and more. The Chinese-designed app searches phones for content that the country's…
Posted By Allison Matyus
best tablets for small businesses samsung galaxy tab s4 review 22 1500x1000
Mobile

Boost your company's productivity with the best tablets for small businesses

Tablets and convertible laptops are increasingly popular with small companies. The ability to carry a lightweight tablet to and from the office and hook it up to a keyboard or even a monitor, gives entrepreneurs the flexibility they seek.
Posted By Jackie Dove