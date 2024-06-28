 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are about to get new competition

By
A promotional image of the Solos AirGo Vision smart glasses.
Solos

Solos, makers of the AirGo smart glasses, sees what Ray-Ban Meta is doing and wants some of the same. Announced today, the Solos AirGo Vision adds a front camera to the frames, set in the corner just like the popular Ray-Ban models, and is ready to provide on-the-go access to AI-powered visual search and other interactive features.

The company gives some general examples of what you’ll be able to do with a camera on your face. Using its camera, AirGo Vision can provide information on what it “sees” for extensive visual search information and interesting additional features like summarization for shopping, navigation, cooking, and other activities. It harnesses ChatGPT-4o and is the first pair of smart glasses to do so, but its open architecture means you can swap to Google Gemini and Anthropic Claude’s AI models, too.

A promotional image of the camera on the Solos AirGo Vision smart glasses.
Solos

It’s stated you can use voice to take photos with the Vision’s camera, but it does not shoot video. Interestingly, as we can see from the images of the AirGo Vision, the camera is part of the arm rather than being built into the frame itself, which is where the lens sits. This is also part of the AirGo’s magic, as these are modular smart glasses where you can swap the front panel out for a different design, as the technology is part of the AirGo’s arms.

Recommended Videos

The AirGo Vision has another feature familiar to Ray-Ban Meta owners: an LED notification light in the frame, which will provide a visual indicator of messages arriving on your phone, and a flash to let others know the camera is taking a photo. The AirGo Vision will be out later this year for an undisclosed price. In addition to the Vision, Solos will release three styles of its AirGo smart glasses without the camera but with the LED notification light, taking advantage of the modular format. These will cost $250 and will be available as a full pair of glasses or as solely the frame and arms. These will be released in July.

A promotional image of the modular pieces of the Solos AirGo Vision smart glasses.
Solos

The AirGo Vision and Solos’s new LED frame feature comes soon after the company announced its Live Search software feature for all AirGo models, which is available through a software update.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: news, rumored price, release date, and more
Renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, showing the front and back of the phone.

As we get deeper into 2024, it’s only a matter of time before Samsung unveils its next round of foldables. This should include the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 6.

But what does Samsung have in store for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, specifically? From the rumored prices, specs, design, and more, here's everything we know.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: release date
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 (left) and Galaxy Z Fold 5 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Read more
Best Apple deals: Save on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook
Apple MacBook Air M1 open, on a table.

Apple is one of the biggest companies in the world, and if you're looking for some great tech, then you probably already know that Apple makes some of the best wireless earbuds, the best smartwatches, the best laptops, and even the best tablets. That said, it does also garner a very premium price tag, which is a pretty big part of the brand itself, meaning that for a lot of folks in the Apple ecosystem, making any sort of upgrade or expansion to that ecosystem can be very costly. On the bright side, there are a ton of great Apple deals out there in the world, whether it's trade-in value from Apple, or direct discounts from Amazon and Best Buy, you have options.

That's why we've gone out and searched through various big retailers to find you some of the best deals we can find. That includes everything from the MacBook deals, AirPods deals, Apple TV deals and Apple Watch deals to the AirTag, so hopefully, you can find the perfect deal that fits your needs and budget.
Apple AirTag (4-Pack) -- $79, was $99

Read more
AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are both on sale
Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe review

The world has become loud, sometimes too much so, and having a solid pair of earbuds can make a big difference. Of course, the higher-end options with noise canceling tend to be prohibitively expensive, especially if you're an Apple user. Luckily, Walmart has an excellent sale that will let you grab a pair of solid noise-canceling headphones for a pretty good price, regardless of whether you're an Android or iOS user. We've collected both deals below for you to check out, although there's a lot more to say for each pair of earbuds, so be sure to check the full review when making your decision to buy.
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 2 Pro -- $106, was $230

Samsung's second iteration of these headphones has been both great and not-so-great, making the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro an excellent pair of earbuds to buy, but mostly when they are on sale. For the most part, they have everything you could want from a solid pair of headphones, and they actually have one of the best fits on the market. As such, they're really good for exercise and going out and about, and the IPX7 resistance means that they can handle the environment just fine. That said, the 360 audio and head tracking features are not that great and pale compared to the higher-end Apple earbuds. Even so, they're pretty excellent for the price, especially when discounted, so they're well worth picking up.

Read more