The end of the year might technically be a month away, but that hasn’t stopped Apple from publishing its Best of 2018 list. Containing the year’s most-downloaded apps, most-streamed films and music, and a whole bunch of other stuff, it’s the definitive list of all the content that rocked iOS fans worlds this year. Here are the highlights.

We’ll start with the most obvious hit of the year. Surprising absolutely no one, Fortnite tops the list of most-downloaded free games for both iPhone and iPad, beating out some stiff competition, including popular games PUBG Mobile and Roblox. Seasoned veteran Minecraft sits atop the top paid iPad games list, but misses out on the top spot in paid iPhone games, losing to Ellen DeGeneres’ Heads Up! game. Donut County received the prize for Best iPhone Game, while Gorogoa got Best iPad Game.

Drake had a strong year too, not only winning Artist of the Year, but also placing in three of the top five positions for top global songs with God’s Plan, Nice For What, and In My Feelings. Unsurprisingly, that also means his album Scorpion got the top spot in the Global Album chart — though it missed out on Best Album, coming in behind Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour. Breakout Artist of the Year was awarded to Juice Wrld, while Apple’s Song of the Year was I Like It by Cardi B (featuring Bad Bunny & J. Balvin).

In other media, Apple didn’t reveal the top streamed TV shows and movies for the year, but it did showcase its editorial picks for the top viewing experiences of 2018. Green Book, A Star is Born, Black Panther, Eighth Grade, and Hereditary topped the chart for Apple’s Best Movies of 2018 on Apple TV. The top movies on iTunes list was a little different, with A Star Is Born, Avengers: Infinity War, Call Me By Your Name, Mario, and Jim Knopf und Lukas der Lokomotivfuhrer making the cut. For the top TV shows of 2018 (as selected by Apple’s editorial staff), look no further than Killing Eve, Pose, Barry, Atlanta, and The Expanse.

In podcasts, The New York Times’s The Daily sits on the top spot, while The Joe Rogan Experience, Stuff You Should Know, Fresh Air, and The Dave Ramsey Show fill the 2-5 spots respectively.

We’ve listed some of the most popular charts below if you want to dive in for yourself, while you can find our picks for the best iPhone apps and the best iPhone games here as well.