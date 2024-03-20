 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple boss Tim Cook launches charm offensive in vital market

Trevor Mogg
By
Tim Cook inside an Apple Store in Shanghai.
Apple/Tim Cook

Apple chief Tim Cook is spending a few days in China, one of the tech company’s most important markets and a major manufacturing hub for its products.

His visit comes as iPhone sales in the country dropped 24% year-on-year in the first six weeks of 2024, according to data from Counterpoint Research. The slump was attributed to strong competition from local tech firms such as Huawei, although “abnormally high” sales in January 2023 were also a factor.

Recommended Videos

Cook arrived in the Asian giant on Wednesday, sharing the news not on X (formerly Twitter) but to his 1.68 million followers on Weibo, the Chinese social media behemoth.

Related

His schedule looks to be a busy one. On Thursday, for example, Cook will open a new Apple Store (below) in the Jing’an district of the massive city of Shanghai.

Apple's eighth Shanghai store, opened in March 2024.
Apple

In one of many upbeat posts shared since his arrival, the Apple CEO said he’d taken a stroll along the famous Bund riverside area with Chinese actor and TV personality Zheng Kai, and enjoyed “a classic Shanghai breakfast,” adding that he’s “always so happy to be back in this remarkable city.”

Cook also paid a visit to the studio of director Mo Lyu, who, according to another of Cook’s posts, uses Apple products “in every stage of the creative process, from storyboarding with iPad to shooting on iPhone 15 Pro Max, to editing with MacBook Pro.”

Later, the Apple boss posted a photo (top) of himself among a crowd of shoppers inside another Shanghai Apple Store — one of seven, soon to be eight, in the city.

In an interview with the China Daily on Wednesday, Cook pointed to the importance of Apple’s “longtime, win-win relationship” with Chinese suppliers, saying, “It’s the partnership between Apple and Chinese companies that really makes things happen.”

But of growing significance regarding Apple’s manufacturing efforts is its recent pivot toward India, with the company aiming to use suppliers there to build a quarter of the world’s iPhones annually within the next three years, according to a Wall Street Journal report in December that cited people familiar with the matter. Apple decided to diversify its manufacturing operations following challenges that emerged during the pandemic and also due to ongoing political tensions between the U.S. and China that could impact supply chains.

But the latest charm offensive by Cook highlights the continuing importance of China to Apple’s bottom line, and its desire to retain the supply chains and factories that it’s spent years developing there.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Tim Cook said Silicon Valley built a chaos factory. Are Apple’s hands clean?
Tim Cook WWDC 2019

The King of Silicon Valley just called it a “chaos factory.”

Giving a commencement speech at Stanford University, Apple CEO Tim Cook criticized his fellow Silicon Valley giants for disregarding the privacy of their customers.

Read more
How to run any app on the cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 5
A person folding up the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is one of the most impressive foldable Android devices we’ve seen in a minute. Of course, 2023 was also the year that brought us the phenomenal Motorola Razr Plus. And why are both of these phones being called out in the same article? Because the former lets you open and interact with apps on the cover screen. The latter (the Galaxy Z Flip 5) technically has this ability, too, but you’ll need to do a few things to amp up your cover screen’s functionality first.

Read more
My iPhone’s keyboard is driving me crazy
Words displayed on an iPhone's screen in the Notes app, with the keyboard below them.

Abe, Ann, Anne, Anna, Ana, Ave, AB’s. These words are the bane of my life, as all too often my iPhone thinks I'm typing them instead of the word “and.” It happens shockingly often, to the point where I begin to think it’s doing it deliberately to troll me.

I’m an iOS keyboard fan, but it’s getting to the point where I’m going to have to make a big change unless Apple does something about it.
It’s always the word 'and'

Read more