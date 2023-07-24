 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Another report suggests the iPhone 15 Pro will be pricier

Trevor Mogg
By

Apple is expected to manufacture a slightly smaller number of iPhone 15 handsets compared to the iPhone 14 last year, but the company is eyeing an increase in revenue when the device launches in the fall.

How? Because it’s considering increasing the cost of the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Recommended Videos

News of the possible price rise for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max comes via a Bloomberg report on Monday, which cited “people familiar with the matter.”

It chimes with a report last month from The Economic Times that suggested the entire lineup could see an increase of 10% to 20%, though Bloomberg’s report doesn’t say by how much the prices might increase by.

Since the rollout of the iPhone 11 Pro four years ago, Apple’s iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max models have retained a starting price of $999 and $1,099, respectively.

The news of pricier Pros will come as a disappointment to those saving their cash for one of the tech giant’s premium phones, but Apple appears confident that it won’t deter folks from making the purchase.

Apple will likely produce around 85 million handsets this year, the sources said, which is 5 million down on Apple’s request for the iPhone 14 last year.

The company’s apparent decision to opt for the high production figure seems like a bold move, especially considering the challenging global economic conditions and forecasts suggesting that the smartphone market is set to experience shrinkage this year ahead of a recovery in 2024.

Its production targets may be under pressure, though, after recent reports suggested Apple was having some manufacturing issues with the display for the Pro models.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 in the fall. Here’s everything we know — or think we know — about the upcoming handset.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
How to get rid of someone else’s Apple ID on your iPhone
iPhone 11 Pro Settings

While it's always a good idea to wipe your iPhone before selling it or passing it on to someone else, it's not uncommon for some folks to forget this important step, especially if they're just handing an old iPhone down to a friend or family member. Hence, if you've acquired a used iPhone from somewhere, you may find that it's still signed into the Apple ID of the previous owner, which can be a pretty frustrating situation as it makes it difficult for you to make your new iPhone truly your own.

Depending on whose Apple ID you're using, this may be more than just an inconvenience. Using an iPhone that's fully signed in to someone else's Apple ID means that you'll be syncing data like your photos and messages with their iCloud account instead of yours, and it's likely they can even track its location via Apple's Find My iPhone. Even if they're a close friend or immediate family member, you may not want them to have that level of access to your personal life.

Read more
This folding phone is lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max
Honor Magic V2 in purple.

The Honor Magic V2 is official and just debuted as the slimmest and lightest book-style foldable phone. At 231 grams for the vegan leather variant and 237 grams for the glass back model, the device is lighter than the 240-gram iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The company has gone all-in, changed materials, and added more premium flair to design the Magic V2. The vegan leather model measures just 9.9mm when folded (and 10.1mm for the glass back variant), which is the thinnest yet for this type of folding phone. For reference, the Google Pixel Fold is 12.1mm thick, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 measures 14.2mm in thickness. As for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, it’s 7.9mm thick – just 2mm thinner than the Honor Magic V2.
How Honor made the Magic V2 so thin and light
iPhone 14 Pro Max and Honor Magic V2 thickness comparison Prakhar Khanna/Digital Trends

Read more
Vital security update for Apple devices takes only a few minutes to install
iPhone 14 Pro Max in hand.

UPDATE: Just hours after rolling out the security update, Apple has pulled it after users began experiencing compatibility issues with Safari for sites such as Instagram and Facebook. If you've already installed the update, you can downgrade on iPhone and iPad by going to Settings, then General. Select About and then OS version. Finally, tap Remove Security Response.

For Mac, select the Apple logo top left and then System Settings. Next, select General, and then About. Under macOS, select the "i" (information) button located beside the OS version. Where it says Last Security Response, select the Remove & Restart button, and then Remove Response and Restart in the prompt.

Read more