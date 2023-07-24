Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple is expected to manufacture a slightly smaller number of iPhone 15 handsets compared to the iPhone 14 last year, but the company is eyeing an increase in revenue when the device launches in the fall.

How? Because it’s considering increasing the cost of the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Recommended Videos

News of the possible price rise for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max comes via a Bloomberg report on Monday, which cited “people familiar with the matter.”

It chimes with a report last month from The Economic Times that suggested the entire lineup could see an increase of 10% to 20%, though Bloomberg’s report doesn’t say by how much the prices might increase by.

Since the rollout of the iPhone 11 Pro four years ago, Apple’s iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max models have retained a starting price of $999 and $1,099, respectively.

The news of pricier Pros will come as a disappointment to those saving their cash for one of the tech giant’s premium phones, but Apple appears confident that it won’t deter folks from making the purchase.

Apple will likely produce around 85 million handsets this year, the sources said, which is 5 million down on Apple’s request for the iPhone 14 last year.

The company’s apparent decision to opt for the high production figure seems like a bold move, especially considering the challenging global economic conditions and forecasts suggesting that the smartphone market is set to experience shrinkage this year ahead of a recovery in 2024.

Its production targets may be under pressure, though, after recent reports suggested Apple was having some manufacturing issues with the display for the Pro models.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 in the fall. Here’s everything we know — or think we know — about the upcoming handset.

Editors' Recommendations