  1. Mobile

Apple makes another concession to developers, let’s some link outside its app

By

Apple will now allow developers of select apps to direct customers outside the app for purchases. This marked a change when the company would require such apps to either use the in-app purchase system to let users sign up for subscriptions and pay Apple a 30% commission or leave it to users to find out how to access content on their own.

The change comes as a result of an investigation by the Japan Fair Trade Commission, though it will apply around the world. From the start of next year, “reader apps” will be able to link to an external site that will enable users to set up or manage their accounts. This was prohibited previously.

Apple is only allowing reader apps at this point, defining them as those which “provide previously purchased content or content subscriptions for digital magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music, and video.” You’ll find that apps like Amazon Kindle, ComiXology, or Netflix can benefit from this policy, while games that sell in-game content won’t benefit. As a result of this newfound policy, the JFTC has closed its investigation into Apple.

“Trust on the App Store is everything to us. The focus of the App Store is always to create a safe and secure experience for users, while helping them find and use great apps on the devices they love,” Apple’s Phil Schiller said in a post announcing the change. “We have great respect for the Japan Fair Trade Commission and appreciate the work we’ve done together, which will help developers of reader apps make it easier for users to set up and manage their apps and services while protecting their privacy and maintaining their trust.”

Apple is still talking up its own in-app payment system, but the company says that it plans to help reader app developers ensure that users have a similarly secure experience.

The move follows a change announced by Apple last week, allowing developers to advertise cheaper content outside the app. That move was proudly criticized as a concession that conceded almost nothing. This change is a bit more wide-reaching. It’s of note that Apple still has vague restrictions on what developers can do. They can share a “single link” and only that. Would it be in one place or multiple? Are they only allowed to surface a sign-up link when the user first opens the app, or would it be hidden in the settings screen? The change comes into force at some point in 2022. Hopefully, Apple will provide more clarity by then.

Editors' Recommendations

Labor Day Apple sales have arrived — shop these deals NOW

apple file system

How to wall-mount your Google Nest Mini

Google Nest Mini side angle on wall.

PlayStation Showcase 2021: When it airs, how to watch, what to expect

Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West.

The top 5 best defensive playbooks in Madden 22

Aaron Donald in Madden 22.

The top 5 best offensive playbooks in Madden 22

Lamar Jackson holding the football in Madden.

The best Bethesda games of all time

Soldiers about to fight with a giant in the background.

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for September 2021

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

Best cheap gaming monitor deals for September 2021

samsung lc49hg90dmnxza chg90 series review 49 inch gaming monitor 1

Best cheap gaming headset deals for September 2021

cheap gaming headset deals

Best cheap gaming deals for September 2021

father and son playing video games

Best cheap gaming chair deals for September 2021: AKRacing, Respawn, and more

best cheap gaming chair deals - Respawn Omega-R gaming rocker

Best cheap wireless router deals for September 2021

Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 router-top

Best cheap wireless mouse deals for September 2021

Logitech MX Master