 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

Let’s be clear, Apple — it’s time to make a transparent iPhone

Christine Romero-Chan
By

Apple has released a new product that’s gotten a lot of attention because of an awesome new color option. No, it’s not an iPhone, iPad, or even an Apple Watch. Heck, it’s not even the AirPods Pro 2. So, what am I talking about?

Apple acquired Beats by Dre in 2014, and this week, Beats dropped the new Beats Studio Buds+, which are pretty similar to the AirPods Pro 2, but cost less dough. And they come in one of the coolest colors I’ve seen in a long time: transparent.

Recommended Videos

I think the transparent option is one of the best-looking colors I’ve seen offered for any electronic device in years — and it begs the question: Why can’t Apple do something similar for the iPhone?

Related

Bring back the age of transparent electronics

Beats Studio Buds+ in Transparent case open with earbuds outside
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Transport yourself to 1999, back when Apple had the clear and colorful iMac computers. I didn’t have one myself, but I thought they were the coolest things ever — and wished I could afford one at the time. They were bold with the color variety, and being able to see all of the inner components through the clear plastic casing was, to me at the time, incredibly futuristic.

Apple iMac G3.
Apple

But the colorful and transparent iMacs were just one of many such products. The ’90s was the start of a fun era of vibrant and transparent electronics, from the transparent N64 variations to the handhelds like the Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance. I think I had a transparent Game Boy Color, but I know for sure I had the transparent purple Game Boy Advance — and it was absolutely one of my favorite gadgets ever.

However, after the early 2000s, the craze of transparent electronics seemed to have evaporated, replaced by solid colors and metallic finishes. Every smartphone or tablet comes in some basic black or white color, with maybe one or two actual fun color variations, depending on what you’re looking at. And it’s typically the same situation for earbuds.

When I first bought a pair of Beats, the company was not yet under Apple. I thought they sounded a little bass-heavy, and the durability didn’t seem to be great (a wired set of earbuds stopped working after about a year). But I will admit that the Beats brand has always been quite creative with its color offerings, which is what I love about the transparent Beats Studio Buds+.

Nothing Phone 1 with the Nothing Ear 1 headphones.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Beats isn’t the first company to step into the modern era of transparent earbuds — Nothing did it first with the Nothing Ear 1, and even on the mobile front with the Nothing Phone 1. But Beats takes it a further with the completely transparent charging case and even the earbuds themselves, so you can see all of the inner components that make things work.

It’s very nerdy and geeky, but I absolutely love that. Plus, seeing the innards of a device is cool enough that Spigen actually makes some sleek cases with a design that lets you take a peek into the device itself, like this recent Google Pixel 7a version.

I wish Apple would bring Beats’ creativity to the iPhone

Deep Purple iPhone 14 Pro with Beats Studio Buds+ in Transparent
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

As much as I like Apple, one of the things that it seems to always get wrong is its colors — especially when it comes to the iPhone. I always go for the Pro models because I want the better cameras (though that’s ruined by overprocessing these days), but Apple seems to be under the impression that professional and fun don’t mix. All of the “fun” colors are reserved for the standard iPhone models, though sometimes it also gets those colors horribly wrong as well (just take a look at the “purple” iPhone 14, for example).

I wish Apple would take some pages from its own Beats subdivision and make actual good colors for its other products, specifically the iPhone Pro models. I was hyped for the Deep Purple iPhone 14 Pro that I have since I tend to pick up whatever the new exclusive color is (how else am I supposed to show off that it’s the newest model?), but I was slightly disappointed with it when I saw it in person. The actual metallic purple hue of the phone only properly shows up in the right lighting, which isn’t 100% of the time. Otherwise, it just looks like a dark gray with a purple tint to it.

1 of 2
Beats Studio Buds+ in Transparent case closed held in hand
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends
Beats Studio Buds+ in Transparent case open with earbuds inside
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

The rumors for the iPhone 15 Pro is that it will show up in a dark metallic red color, and the standard iPhone 15 may be getting light pink and light blue shades. From renders floating around, the standard iPhone 15 once again looks to be getting the better colors, and I’m personally not as hyped up for a dark metallic wine-red color.

But how cool would it be to one day have an iPhone that’s transparent, letting you see all the inner components? I mean, it’s not impossible, seeing as how Nothing has done it with the Nothing Phone 1 — and the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 will be no different.

Apple’s color choices for the iPhone are growing stale and boring, and there needs to be some innovation on that front to breathe life into it again. Maybe a transparent iPhone will continue to be nothing but a pipe dream, but with Beats trying its hand at it with the Studio Buds+, it’s a dream that doesn’t feel quite as out of reach as it used to.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
iPhone 15: release date and price predictions, leaks, rumors, and more
iPhone 15 render by 4RMD

As great as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are, they're both already a few months old at this point, and the rumors about the iPhone 15 are well underway. We still have several months before the iPhone 15 models drop, though, as Apple usually makes iPhone announcements in the fall. In other words, there's still a lot of time for rumors to make the rounds -- and make the rounds they will.

We're keeping all of the reports and rumors of the iPhone 15 here in a single place for your convenience, but do remember to keep in mind that these are all still just speculation. Nothing is final until Apple confirms it during an official announcement. Still, a lot of the rumors give us an idea of what to expect each year, which is unfortunate if you like surprises. Here's everything we know of the iPhone 15 so far!
iPhone 15: models

Read more
5 hidden iPhone 14 Pro features you need to use
iPhone 14 Pro in Deep Purple, held in a mans hand.

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro has been out for a while now, and we’re going to be getting the iPhone 15 lineup in several more months. But that doesn’t mean that the iPhone 14 Pro is a bad phone – in fact, it’s still incredibly powerful! You have the fast and snappy A16 Bionic chip that powers it all, the new always-on display, Dynamic Island, 48MP main camera, and more. And since it uses iOS 16, there are plenty of fun software things to check out as well.

But unless you know where to look, you may not be utilizing all of the cool features of the iPhone 14 Pro, or at least making the most out of it. We’ll show you some of the best features that you should be using on your iPhone.
Take photos in full 48MP resolution

Read more
Check your Apple Card right now — you may have a crazy 10% cash-back promo
Daily Cash page for the Apple Card, showing a 10% back promo for grocery store purchases.

If you’re an Apple Card user, you may want to check if you have a new offer waiting for you that will net you up to 10% cash back on grocery store purchases. Yes, you read that correctly — 10% cash back.

Apple is quietly boosting Apple Card rewards with this new promotion that seems to only be available to select users through May 31. The timing of this offer follows the launch of the Apple Card Savings account earlier in the month.

Read more