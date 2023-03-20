Nothing Phone 2: news, release date and price rumors, and more

The Nothing Phone 1 made its debut in July 2022, and it had a reasonable amount of hype behind it due to the involvement of Carl Pei, a co-founder of OnePlus. It was a quirky phone due to the unique light show on the back that makes it stand out from the competition, but on the software front, it’s very similar to other Android phones out there. It received mixed reviews, though the consensus leaned more on the positive side.

This year, we’re expecting the Nothing Phone 2, as confirmed by Pei in January during MWC 2023. Here’s everything we know so far about the Nothing Phone 2!

Nothing Phone 2: design

So far, there haven’t been any leaked renders of what the Nothing Phone 2 will look like. However, there are fan-made concepts, and this particular one from YouTuber 4RMD is one of the better-looking ones out there — and Nothing should take it into consideration.

In 4RMD’s concept video, the Nothing Phone 2 looks to have flat edges like the current Nothing Phone 1, which is a very similar design to Apple’s iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 lineups. We also still have the transparent glass back, with the wireless charging coil taking up the majority of the back, along with the signature LED light strips. The concept also has a lightweight aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back.

Nothing Phone (2) - Concept Trailer

While the Nothing Phone 1 had a dual camera setup in the upper corner, this design concept has a triple-lens camera system lined up horizontally in the top center, with the LED lights surrounding it. In this triple camera array, the specs would be a 50MP main camera, as well as 50MP for both the ultra-wide and telephoto lenses, which may not be as likely. However, Nothing does want to make this sequel more premium than the first offering, so it’s up in the air.

Speaking of the LED lights, the concept adds colorful RGB lighting, which would be an upgrade over the regular white light on the original Nothing Phone 1. It also shows off setting up the glyph interface to use certain colors for specific app notifications.

On the display side, the concept shows off a sharp 6.65-inch display with thinner bezels than the original, and up to 1,200 nits brightness.

Again, this is all just a concept render from a YouTuber, but it’s one of the better ones that we’ve seen so far. Hopefully, Nothing considers some elements from this design concept for the Nothing Phone 2.

Nothing Phone 2: specs

The original Nothing Phone 1 used a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor, which is a premium mid-range chip. But with the Nothing Phone 2, Pei revealed that it will be using a flagship Qualcomm chip, which would be in the Snapdragon 8 series. However, Pei stopped short of revealing exactly which Snapdragon 8 chip will be going in the Nothing Phone 2.

While most other smartphone makers are going to be using Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Nothing seems to be doing the opposite. We can probably expect the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in the Nothing Phone 2 instead, which is a midcycle refresh of the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This could be a cost-saving measure, considering that the Nothing Phone is more of a budget flagship phone than a top-of-the-line device like Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra or Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Even though the Nothing Phone 2 may be using an older chip, we have high hopes for it. The UI on the Nothing Phone 1 was clean and snappy, even with a midrange processor. Our review unit of the Nothing Phone 1 also had 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, so we should have something similar for the Nothing Phone 2.

Pei only confirmed that a Nothing Phone 2 will be coming this year, but did not say exactly when. But since the Nothing Phone 1 came out in the summer, specifically July 2022, we should expect a similar time frame for the Nothing Phone 2.

Though the Nothing Phone 1 was only released in the U.K. and not the U.S., that won’t be the case for the Nothing Phone 2. Pei said that the top priority with the Nothing Phone 2 was to make it available in the U.S. A reason behind this decision is the fact that Nothing was only two years old by the time they launched the Nothing Phone 1, and it was too busy building up its team and products. Now the company has more solid footing, allowing it to take the steps needed to gain traction in the U.S. market.

Nothing Phone 2: price

There have been no rumors or leaks about what the Nothing Phone 2 could cost. But if we’re going by the brand’s history so far, the Nothing Phone 1 will likely cost under $500.

Since the Nothing Phone 1 is generally a budget flagship, we should expect the Nothing Phone 2 to follow a similar price point. It will definitely be more in line with the pricing for Google’s Pixel devices (like the Pixel 7), instead of Samsung’s Galaxy S-Series devices and even Apple’s iPhone.

