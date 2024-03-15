 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Is the Nothing Phone 2a available in the USA? It’s complicated

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
The Nothing Phone 2a face down on a table.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The new Nothing Phone 2a has been released with impressive features, the most notable of which is its unique transparent design. Combined with the three strips of LED lights on the back of the phone, it’s a striking device.

The Nothing Phone 2a phone is available for purchase in several countries, but things are a bit different for those hoping to buy it in the U.S. Let’s take a closer look.

Which countries is the Nothing Phone 2a available in?

A person holding the Nothing Phone 2a, showing the Glyph Light menu.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
At launch, the Nothing Phone 2a is widely available in the following markets:
  • EU
  • U.K.
  • India
  • Australia
  • Japan
  • Korea
  • Singapore

If you live in any of these areas, you can readily buy the Nothing Phone 2a for whatever the local price is. In the U.K., for example, the Nothing Phone 2a starts at 319 pounds ($408). In India, it starts at 23,999 rupees ($290).

Is the Nothing Phone 2a available in the USA?

The Nothing Phone 2a and the Nothing Phone 2 with Glyph Lights active.
Nothing Phone 2a (left) and Nothing Phone 2 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Nothing Phone 2a can technically be purchased in the U.S., but it is only available through the Nothing Developer Program. To join the program, interested individuals need to pay $349. This amount includes a black or milk-colored Nothing Phone 2a with 256GB storage and access to the Glyph Developer Kit provided by Nothing. A $364 bundle adds a case.

Members of the Nothing Developer Program are encouraged to provide feedback on their experience and outcomes using the Glyph Developer Kit. The 256GB Nothing Phone 2a (without the developer kit) costs 349 pounds in the U.K., which makes the developer program pricing very reasonable.

Should you buy the Nothing Phone 2a in the USA?

A person holding the Nothing Phone 2a, showing the Glyph Lights.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Our Nothing Phone 2a review noted that the 6.7-inch Android phone features a bright screen, good speakers, and a “colorful, social-friendly camera.” We also gave its signature Glyph Lights high marks.

The Nothing Phone 2a boasts dual 50MP main and ultrawide cameras and a 32MP front camera. The camera setup ensures you can capture high-quality images and videos that are rich in detail. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro 5G 8-core chip, ensuring it runs smoothly and efficiently. It runs on Android 14 and Nothing OS 2.5, which provides a seamless and intuitive user experience.

If you live in a country where the Nothing Phone 2a is officially sold, it’s a great purchase. But if you live in the U.S., should you buy it through Nothing’s developer program? That’s where things get tricky.

The Nothing Phone 2a sold through the developer program is the same version of the phone sold everywhere else. However, once the 14-day return policy expires, Nothing doesn’t offer any after-sales service for the phone. Additionally, while the Nothing Phone 2a supports some wireless bands on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, it’s not designed for U.S. networks. Specifically, it doesn’t work at all with AT&T’s 5G network, not all of T-Mobile’s 5G bands are supported, and compatibility with Verizon’s network is “very limited.”

If you want a secondary device and don’t plan on using the Nothing Phone 2a as your primary smartphone, there’s no harm in buying it through the developer program. Just make sure you’re aware of the limitations that come with it if you buy it.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
