The iPhone 15 Pro cameras may not be as ridiculous as we thought

Christine Romero-Chan
By

We’re definitely in iPhone rumor season, as reports have been coming in nonstop. But the latest iPhone 15 Pro report from 9to5Mac seems to corroborate that the mute switch will indeed be replaced with an “Action Button,” and the camera bump may not be as huge as we previously thought.

These new details for the iPhone 15 Pro come from newly detailed CAD renders from MFi (Made for iPhone) accessory makers. This is important to note since accessory makers need to have such information ahead of time in order to produce products to go with the new devices beforehand.

iPhone 15 Pro CAD render
9to5Mac

Originally, it was thought that the iPhone 15 Pro would be replacing the two individual volume buttons with a single volume rocker, with an indentation in the middle to help separate the two halves. In the new leak that just dropped, this appears to be false; instead, Apple seems to be sticking with the two separate buttons as it has done with previous iPhone models.

Apple was originally going to use that single volume button, but it seems to have encountered technical difficulties with production that it has yet to resolve. After all, such a design change would require three haptic engines inside the device, which would be much more complex than what we have right now. It seems that Apple is indeed pushing that design change back and will remain with the two individual physical buttons instead.

iPhone 15 Pro action button vs mute switch
9to5Mac

The new CAD renders do seem to confirm that the mute switch — which has been on the iPhone since its inception — will be replaced with a button. This may be an Action Button, similar to the Apple Watch Ultra, in which it’s a separate button that can be customized by the user. However, this change for the mute switch will only apply to the iPhone 15 Pro — the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will still retain the mute switch.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max camera bump comparison
9to5Mac

The other big reveal with these renders is the camera bump. Previous leaks showed a massive camera bump that appeared to be almost as thick as the iPhone 15 Pro body itself. However, the new CAD renders seem to show a slightly smaller camera bump than previously suggested. The cameras are still big, but they don’t look as bad as older renders. Hopefully, this is the case, as the previous images just made the camera bumps look absolutely gigantic and ridiculous.

It also shows that only the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max model will be getting the periscope zoom lens, as it has a slightly bigger camera bump than the regular iPhone 15 Pro.

There are some other tidbits that seem to be revealed with these new CAD renders. The bezels appear to be very thin and narrow, there’s a USB-C port, and the overall frame of the iPhone 15 Pro is more rounded than the iPhone 14 series.

